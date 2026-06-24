Mirabilis Design Concludes Global VisualSim Hackathon 2026

Mirabilis Design celebrates participants, finalists, winners, and new engineering talent from five continents.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabilis Design Successfully Concludes VisualSim Hackathon 2026, Creating Career Opportunities for Emerging Engineers

Mirabilis Design Inc., a global leader in system-level modeling and simulation tools, successfully concluded the VisualSim Hackathon 2026, held on April 12th, 2026. The international hackathon brought together students, engineers, and early-career professionals from five continents to solve real-world architecture exploration challenges using VisualSim Architect.

The event received strong participation from the engineering community, with 900+ registrations, 400+ active participants, 100 project submissions, and 15 finalist video submissions. The finalist videos received over 5,000 total views, giving participants visibility for their technical work and presentation skills. The Engineering Choice Award also saw strong engagement, with over 5,000 voters helping recognize standout finalists based on their work, creativity, and technical presentation.

A key focus of the hackathon was career opportunity. Participants had the chance to demonstrate their engineering skills, modeling ability, problem-solving approach, and communication style in front of the Mirabilis Design team. As a result, Mirabilis Design has already offered job opportunities to multiple candidates from the hackathon.

“The VisualSim Hackathon gave participants a platform to show their technical capability in a real-world architecture exploration environment,” said Deepak Shankar, Founder of Mirabilis Design. “This was more than a competition. It helped us identify talented engineers, evaluate practical problem-solving skills, and create real job opportunities. We were impressed by the quality of the submissions, the global participation, and the enthusiasm shown by all finalists and participants.”

Throughout the hackathon, teams used VisualSim Architect to build models, run simulations, analyze results, and present their findings. Participants worked on practical design challenges involving processors, memory systems, interconnects, task scheduling, latency, power consumption, and system utilization.

The winners of the VisualSim Hackathon 2026 included:

Janani P Srinivasan — VisualSim Global Hackathon Overall Winner for 2026

Silicon Knights — Engineering Choice Award, with 24.2% of total votes polled

In addition to recognizing the winners, Mirabilis Design congratulates all finalists and participants for their effort, creativity, and technical performance. The hackathon created a strong platform for participants to understand how system-level modeling is used in real semiconductor, AI, automotive, aerospace, and high-performance computing design environments.

VisualSim Architect enabled participants to evaluate performance bottlenecks, compare architecture choices, study workload behavior, and analyze power-performance trade-offs in a single modeling environment. The experience demonstrated the importance of moving architecture decisions earlier in the design cycle, where teams can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and avoid costly redesigns.

About Mirabilis Design Inc. Mirabilis Design Inc. is a global system-level modeling and simulation company helping engineers, researchers, and technology teams design complex electronic systems with greater confidence. Its VisualSim Architect platform allows users to evaluate architecture choices, identify performance bottlenecks, analyze power-performance trade-offs, and understand workload behavior early in the design cycle. By making advanced system modeling more accessible, Mirabilis supports innovation across semiconductor, AI, automotive, aerospace, defense, and high-performance computing applications. Learn more at www.mirabilisdesign.com.

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