Rocketgraph Integrates Sentinel Cyber Security to Advance Post-Quantum Network Forensics

Rocketgraph’s supercomputing graph engine enables Sentinel’s ArgusSense platform to analyze billions of data points in real time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Sentinel Cyber Security, LLC (“Sentinel”), a cybersecurity platform purpose-built for post-quantum requirements, today announced the successful integration of Rocketgraph into its proprietary cyber defense platform, ArgusSense. This integration combines offensive-based forensics analysis with high-performance supercomputing capabilities, setting a new global standard for AI sovereignty, real-time threat detection, and supply chain assurance across National Security, Critical Infrastructure, and global commercial markets with faster investigations, reduced cloud exposure, stronger compliance, and improved supply-chain assurance.

Groundbreaking AI Sovereignty and Data Governance

The Sentinel and Rocketgraph integration directly addresses the critical need for scalable intelligence within a sovereign AI framework, operating with zero reliance on public clouds. Key architectural milestones achieved in the initial integration include:

• Proprietary Data Governance: Rocketgraph connects third-party AI applications to its proprietary AI Model Data Governance layer, isolating sensitive enterprise data and preventing it from being sent directly to commercial AI models.

• Decentralized Security Architecture: Moving away from rigid, monolithic security policies, the autonomous AI stack enforces distinct, local compliance policies with multi-level security access control algorithms.

• Immutable Data Control: The integration leverages a blockchain-based encryption network to model and enforce comprehensive data control.

• Agentic Incident Response: Built-in generative AI and agentic capabilities deploy autonomous AI agents conducting pre-emptive and real-time incident response analytics— removing human engineering bottlenecks through a prevalent no-code workflow.

"Our mission is to become the premier platform for real-time post-quantum cyber operations," said Tony Shala, Chief Executive Officer for Sentinel. "By merging Rocketgraph's capability to untangle extreme data volumes with ArgusSense's court-approved forensics, we are empowering enterprises to defend

against state-level cyber threats while seamlessly managing complex data structures with no downtime."

Redefining Speed and Scale in Cyber Defense

Rocketgraph, founded by former Cray Supercomputing executives to commercialize software developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), brings unparalleled processing power to the ArgusSense reference architecture. Operating on a single-computer deployment without the

By eliminating resource drag from traditional server clusters, Rocketgraph accelerates data processing to 300x–1,000x the speed of legacy graph platforms. In baseline testing on a 24TB system, the integrated platform successfully analyzed 300 billion relational connections ("edges") within hours. Unlike narrow, indexed searches, the system performs graph-wide scanning across the entire environment, providing comprehensive visibility and enabling seamless oversight of Generative AI implementations.

"When we built Rocketgraph, our goal was to make extreme-scale graph analytics fast enough — and self-contained enough — to run anywhere, including fully sovereign, cloud-free environments. Seeing that engine embedded inside ArgusSense, scanning hundreds of billions of relational connections in hours on a single system, is exactly the mission we built it for. Tony and his team are solving one of the hardest problems in cyber defense, and we're proud to have Rocketgraph powering it at the core," said Brock Alston, Chief Executive Officer for Rocketgraph.

About Sentinel Cyber Security

Sentinel Cyber Security, LLC is a full-suite provider of hardware and software for in-depth network forensics. As the world's first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for post-quantum requirements, Sentinel protects enterprise networks and supply chains across critical industries via its proprietary ArgusSense platform and 24/7 global Security Operations Center (SOC) support.

About Rocketgraph

Founded by former Cray Supercomputing executives, Rocketgraph commercializes advanced software developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). The company leverages high-performance computing infrastructure to solve complex global forecasting, fraud detection, and security problems by analyzing massive relational datasets at unprecedented speeds.

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