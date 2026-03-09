Rocketgraph Expands Higher Education Access Through Unimarket Marketplace

High-Performance Graph Analytics Platform Now Available to Universities via Trusted eProcurement Channel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocketgraph, a high-performance data analytics and AI visualization platform, today announced its availability on the Unimarket marketplace through Columbia University. Enabling colleges and universities to procure Rocketgraph's industry-leading graph analytics solutions through a trusted, centralized procurement channel. This milestone expands institutional access to advanced analytics capabilities across the higher education sector.

The listing on Unimarket makes Rocketgraph's platform available to eligible institutions within the Unimarket network, eliminating traditional procurement barriers while ensuring compliance with institutional purchasing policies. Universities can now discover, evaluate, and procure Rocketgraph’s solutions through existing procurement workflows, accelerating adoption across academic and research environments.

“We are pleased to announce our availability through Columbia University's Unimarket platform,” said Erik Rottsolk, Director of Sales & Partner Relations at Rocketgraph. “Universities are managing increasingly complex, interconnected datasets across research computing, institutional analytics, and AI-driven initiatives. Built on a high-performance graph engine, Rocketgraph enables institutions to explore large-scale data in real time and extract meaningful insight from billions of connections. This partnership represents an important step in our mission to make powerful analytics capabilities more accessible to higher education institutions. We look forward to supporting the over 100 universities and research organizations in the Unimarket system as they harness the power of their data to drive informed decision-making.”

Rocketgraph delivers high-performance, graph-native analytics designed for complex, interconnected data environments. Originally developed on legacy Cray hardware for mission-critical HPC-level analytics, institutional analytics, and AI-driven ease of use, the platform enables universities to analyze large-scale relational datasets with speed, clarity, and precision.

Columbia University's Unimarket platform is a widely adopted eProcurement solution that connects higher education institutions with vetted vendors, streamlining purchasing workflows while maintaining rigorous compliance standards. Rocketgraph's inclusion in the marketplace reflects a shared commitment to providing universities with access to scalable, enterprise-grade technology solutions.

Built for large-scale relational data, Rocketgraph enables real-time graph exploration and AI-driven insight across hundreds of billions of connections. The platform empowers academic administrators, researchers, and analytics teams to transform complex datasets into actionable intelligence through high-performance graph analysis, interactive exploration, and advanced reporting capabilities.

Availability

Rocketgraph is immediately available for procurement through the Unimarket marketplace. Eligible universities within the Unimarket network may access Rocketgraph directly through their existing Unimarket accounts. For purchasing inquiries or licensing information outside of Unimarket, please contact sales@rocketgraph.com.

About Rocketgraph

Rocketgraph is a high-performance graph analytics platform that enables organizations to explore complex, interconnected data at scale. Through graph-native architecture, real-time exploration capabilities, and advanced analytical tools, Rocketgraph empowers institutions to transform relational data into actionable insights. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Rocketgraph serves clients across higher education, research, and enterprise sectors. For more information, visit http://www.rocketgraph.com/.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a leading university Procurement solution trusted by many to manage supplier relationships and streamline purchasing operations. Columbia University leverages Unimarket to provide its community and partner institutions with access to a curated marketplace of qualified vendors and services, enabling efficient, compliant procurement practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

