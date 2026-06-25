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Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4006781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Underhill                      

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2026 @ 2004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Corinth, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Thomas Taylor Jr                                        

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 24th, 2026, at approximately 2004 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Thomas Taylor Jr (36) was reported missing and was last seen at approximately 1500 hours the afternoon of 06/23/2026, at a residence on Chelsea Rd, in Corinth. Taylor Jr is described to be 6’0 and 240 pounds. Their exact whereabouts are currently unknown and there are concerns for their well-being.

 

Anyone who has seen or has information on Taylor Jr’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. A picture has been attached to this release.

 

***Initial news release, 12:22 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026***

 

UPDATE: On the morning of June 25, 2026, Thomas Taylor Jr was located deceased in the town of Orford, New Hampshire. Further inquiries should be directed to the Orford New Hampshire Police Department. The Vermont State Police would like to thank those who offered information and assistance in attempts to locate Taylor Jr.

 

 

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

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Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person

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