Aaniie Advances Home Care Medication Management with Expanded Electronic Documentation Capabilities

Aaniie deepens medication documentation to give home care agencies greater compliance visibility, operational control, and care continuity — from one platform.

Aaniie Care was purpose-built to grow with our users, and these latest enhancements reflect what leading agencies need today.” — Scott Zielski, Aaniie CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie today announced significant enhancements to its Medication Documentation Record (MDR) capabilities within Aaniie Care, the home care industry’s most complete AI-enabled platform. The expanded functionality delivers deeper electronic medication administration records, strengthens compliance controls, improves reporting visibility, and creates a more connected care delivery experience, reinforcing Aaniie’s position as the platform of record for agencies managing both private duty and skilled care services.

As the acuity of care delivered in the home continues to rise, agencies face increasing pressure to move beyond paper processes and disconnected systems that create compliance gaps and administrative burden. Aaniie has consistently responded to this industry shift by expanding its clinical capabilities, and the latest MDR enhancements are a direct extension of that commitment.

“The home care industry is evolving rapidly, and agencies can’t afford to manage medication documentation in isolation from the rest of care delivery,” said Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. “Aaniie Care was purpose-built to grow with our users, and these latest enhancements reflect what leading agencies need today: complete visibility into medication administration, tightly integrated with scheduling, compliance, and clinical workflows — all from a single platform.”

The enhanced MDR capabilities within Aaniie Care allow caregivers and clinicians to electronically document medication administration, capture refusals and exceptions in real time, maintain clear records of administering personnel, and build a comprehensive audit trail that supports both regulatory compliance and quality assurance programs. Designed for home care agencies that provide a mix of non-medical and skilled services, these capabilities are embedded directly in the agency’s existing care workflow, eliminating the need for parallel systems and reducing the risk of documentation errors.

The expanded functionality further prepares agencies for audits and accreditation reviews by centralizing medication records alongside visit documentation and care history, making it faster to retrieve, review, and present documentation when it matters most.

A Platform Built for the Full Continuum of Care

Unlike solutions that focus only on private duty care operations, Aaniie Care is designed to support the complete care delivery model, from initial inquiry through billing and compliance. The Aaniie Care platform has a growing suite of clinical and operational tools that enable agencies to expand into skilled services without adding operational complexity:

• Skilled visit scheduling and management

• Clinical documentation and individualized care plans

• Medication tasks, documentation, and multi-level oversight

• Electronic visit verification (EVV) across all service lines

• Integrated billing, payroll, and payments in a single platform

• Real-time reporting and operational analytics

For agencies providing both private duty and skilled services, having medication documentation integrated with scheduling, care delivery, compliance, and financial workflows creates a more complete picture of client care—while meaningfully reducing administrative burden and documentation risk.

These enhancements reflect Aaniie’s ongoing strategy of building depth, not just breadth, into the platform. As demand for higher-acuity home care accelerates, Aaniie continues to raise the standard for what a connected home care platform can deliver.

To learn more about how Aaniie is advancing medication management and clinical care capabilities, visit aaniie.com/private-duty-nursing or schedule a free demo.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Aaniie Care is the home care industry’s most complete all-in-one AI-enabled platform, helping agencies manage the full continuum of care from a single connected system. Built for private pay, skilled care, staffing, and community-based service providers, Aaniie unifies CRM, scheduling, clinical documentation, caregiver management, payroll, billing, payments, and revenue cycle operations into one platform. With intelligent automation and embedded AI capabilities, Aaniie helps agencies reduce administrative work, improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and deliver exceptional care experiences for both clients and caregivers.

For more information, visit aaniie.com



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