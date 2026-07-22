Aaniie Kids Helps Childcare Agencies Win More Corporate Backup Care Business with New Corp Care Agent

New capabilities help childcare agencies streamline corporate backup care, accelerate bookings, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Since implementing the [Aaniie Kids] Corp Care Agent, we've seen a noticeable increase in bookings while giving our nannies more control over their schedules.” — Alexandra Lawrence, HR Manager

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, Inc., provider of the leading all-in-one software for care agencies, is excited to roll out new features and enhanced capabilities in Aaniie Kids that make it easier and faster than ever for childcare agencies to manage and grow their corporate backup care programs.

With Aaniie’s new Corp Care Agent, a live sync of Bright Horizons opportunities combined with Aaniie’s Quick Match functionality streamlines every step of the booking process — all within one powerful childcare platform.

As demand for employer-sponsored backup childcare continues to grow, agencies face increasing pressure to respond instantly while coordinating caregivers across multiple systems. Aaniie eliminates these challenges by bringing corporate backup care opportunities directly into the Aaniie Kids platform, allowing agencies to manage the entire workflow from a single dashboard.

"For agencies to serve more Backup care requests, it comes down to speed and simplicity," said Scott Zielski, Aaniie CEO. "With Aaniie’s Corp Care Agent, agencies using Aaniie Kids can accept opportunities faster, automate workflows, and maximize every corporate care booking without relying on disconnected systems or managing external portals, dramatically increasing fill rates."

Unlike traditional workflows that require agencies to monitor external portals throughout the day, Aaniie Kids automatically brings backup care jobs directly into the scheduling dashboard in real-time.

Aaniie’s Corp Care Agent helps childcare agencies:

• Receive backup care jobs directly within Aaniie Kids in real time

• Eliminate the need to manage external provider portals constantly

• Organize requests in a centralized scheduling dashboard

• Assign shifts manually or allow caregivers to claim available opportunities

• Book a client with their preferred caregiver using Aaniie’s Quick Match functionality

• Configure customizable auto-booking rules based on agency preferences

• Schedule by date, arrival order, or best caregiver match

• Split multi-day requests into individual shifts

• Give caregivers visibility into available corporate care opportunities through the Aaniie Kids mobile app

By combining Aaniie Kids with its unique Quick Match functionality and the new Corp Care Agent, agencies can dramatically reduce response times, streamline booking workflows, and secure more corporate backup care opportunities. The result is faster caregiver placement, improved client satisfaction, and increased revenue opportunities.

"Since implementing the Corp Care Agent, we've seen a noticeable increase in bookings while giving our nannies more control over their schedules," said Alexandra Lawrence, HR Manager at Joanna's Nannies. "The system has also streamlined our workflow by automatically posting assigned shifts to each nanny's schedule, eliminating the need for manual data entry. One of our favorite features is the Recommendations section—it quickly shows which nannies are nearby and available without clicking through multiple screens, making the scheduling process much faster and more efficient."

Corporate backup care has become an increasingly important revenue stream for childcare agencies. Aaniie Kids gives agencies the technology they need to compete for more opportunities while reducing administrative work and improving operational efficiency.

As the most advanced childcare management platform offering real-time backup care bookings, Aaniie Kids continues to help agencies modernize operations while unlocking new opportunities for growth with the fastest backup care booking tool in the industry.

To learn more about Aaniie Kids and the Corp Care Agent → Book a Demo.

About Aaniie Kids

Aaniie Kids is the childcare industry’s most complete, all-in-one, AI-enabled platform, helping childcare agencies manage and grow their businesses from a single, connected system. Built for babysitting agencies, nanny agencies, newborn care and doula providers, and corporate backup care organizations, Aaniie Kids unifies CRM, family and caregiver management, scheduling, matching, communication, billing, payments, payroll, and reporting into one powerful platform. Through intelligent automation and embedded AI capabilities, Aaniie Kids helps providers streamline operations, improve caregiver and family experiences, expand service offerings, and scale their businesses with confidence.

For more information, visit aaniie.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.