Cvent and miMeetings Launch First‑Ever Enterprise Solution for Event Ground Transportation Management

Cvent + miMeetings Partnership The Industry’s FIRST Enterprise Event Ground Solution that’s Cvent-ready! Working with event professionals and enterprises worldwide

New solution helps organizations reduce costs, improve visibility, and receive quotes for vehicles and services.

By embedding ground transportation into the Cvent ecosystem, organizations can now manage this category with the same rigor as any other event spend.” — Evan Michaels, CEO miMeetings

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- miMeetings today announced a first‑of‑its‑kind product launch with Cvent, giving enterprise organizations the ability to manage, source, and measure event ground transportation directly inside the Cvent platform. This marks the industry’s first scalable solution for capturing and optimizing this historically unmanaged spend category.The integration connects Cvent users to the miMeetings Worldwide Supplier Marketplace , offering vetted local providers across global destinations for all vehicle types, on-site staff, and master‑billed managed ride share solutions. Planners can activate Event Ground Transportation using Cvent's Meeting Request Form (MRF) to quickly obtain competitive quotes from vetted transportation providers worldwide while tracking transportation RFPs, budgets, and actual spend in one centralized process. The result is streamlined planning, reduced administrative workload, and measurable savings across enterprise event programs.As a Cvent FEATURED Partner, miMeetings delivers enterprise-grade capabilities including patented flight manifest technology, automated multi-vendor sourcing, consolidated reporting, and sustainability tracking. Organizations gain visibility into transportation-related emissions and sustainability metrics across their event portfolio, helping support ESG initiatives, supplier accountability, and corporate reporting requirements while making more informed sourcing decisions. The result is less manual work for planners, improved attendee experiences, and measurable savings across enterprise event programs.“This partnership finally brings visibility and control to one of the most overlooked areas of event logistics,” said Evan Michaels, CEO of miMeetings. “By embedding ground transportation into the Cvent ecosystem, organizations can now manage this category with the same rigor as any other event spend.”The solution is available immediately to Cvent customers, with demonstrations being offered during CONNECT 2026.# # # # # # #About miMeetingsmiMeetings is the Worldwide Marketplace for Event Ground Solutions - a technology and services enterprise offering to manage event ground globally. With patented technology, procurement best practices for sourcing ground and enterprise reporting that includes carbon emissions details, managing this category is now easily achievable. Our proprietary processes enable significant cost and time savings.

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