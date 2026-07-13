Cvent and miMeetings Announce Launch of Event Ground MRF

Cvent + miMeetings Partnership Cvent NEW MRF Features Sourcing thru MRF with Cvent Workflow

Quick quotes for event ground vehicles and services worldwide now available.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cvent and miMeetings today announced the release of a new Meeting Request Form (MRF) purpose‑built for event ground transportation, now fully integrated within the Cvent platform. This new MRF is the enabling mechanism that brings true visibility, governance, and operational control to event ground—transforming a historically manual, fragmented process into an enterprise‑managed spend category.This announcement follows the recent launch of the industry’s first Cvent-ready Enterprise Event Ground Solution. With the introduction of the Event Ground MRF, that solution is now activated inside Cvent, giving planners, sourcing teams, and procurement leaders a structured, data‑driven way to manage ground transportation across all events.The new Event Ground MRF allows organizations to include ground transportation directly within their Cvent instance—tracking RFPs, automating quotes across all vehicle types and services, and applying procurement‑level oversight to a previously unmanaged category. Through miMeetings’ automated sourcing engine and worldwide supplier marketplace, planners can instantly receive multi‑vendor quotes, access vetted global providers, and integrate those quotes seamlessly into their Cvent workflow. The result is streamlined planning, reduced workload, and measurable savings across enterprise event programs.“Using the MRF immediately enables smarter event ground management,” said Moshe Cohen, Director of Sales at miMeetings. “It enables planners to send ground RFPs, receive quotes automatically, book vehicles and staff, create workflow within Cvent, and access detailed reporting while tracking event ground spend. It’s a breakthrough for planners and procurement alike.”The Event Ground MRF is available now at no cost to Cvent users. Demonstrations will be offered in the Innovation Pavilion during CONNECT 2026.# # # # # # #About miMeetingsmiMeetings is the Worldwide Marketplace for Event Ground Solutions - a technology and services enterprise offering to manage event ground globally. With patented technology, procurement best practices for sourcing ground and enterprise reporting that includes carbon emissions details, managing this category is now easily achievable. Our proprietary processes enable significant cost and time savings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.