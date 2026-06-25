EvoShield® partners with Cape Cod Baseball League for player and fan apparel

Two growing baseball brands are teaming up

Deal will generate revenue for the nation’s premiere collegiate summer baseball league while providing unprecedented apparel options for fans.

High level talent deserves apparel to match.” — Jim Hackett

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL), the nation’s premier collegiate summer baseball league, has named EvoShield® the league’s official on-field apparel partner, marking a significant milestone for two growing baseball brands shaping the future of America’s Pastime.

As part of a multi-year sponsorship, EvoShield will outfit all 10 teams with team-branded hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, jackets, and more. Manufactured at EvoShield’s apparel factory in Sparta, TN, the apparel prioritizes performance for athletes while keeping them as comfortable in the game and at practice as they are off the field.

“EvoShield is a brand that understands the game from the inside out, and that authenticity makes this partnership especially meaningful for the Cape Cod Baseball League. Our players deserve apparel that performs at the highest level while representing who they are on and off the field, and EvoShield delivers exactly that,” said Andrew Lang, President, Cape Cod Baseball League. “Just as importantly, this sponsorship creates new opportunities for our teams to connect with fans and generate critical support that sustains our league. We’re excited to grow together and elevate the Cape League experience for our players, our fans, and our communities.”

The Cape League is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that runs mostly on a volunteer basis. Each team is responsible for their own fundraising. With the new EvoShield partnership, teams will have increased opportunities to create and sell their own apparel merchandise to fund their seasons. Fans can purchase league-branded gear online for a limited two-week window starting June 25, bridging the gap between teams and fans like never before. EvoShield fanwear will also be sold at games in person. Additionally, this year’s CCBL All-Star Game will feature EvoShield warmup jerseys and decorated gear to recognize the league’s best on its biggest stage.

“The league means so much to the communities and people throughout Cape Cod, and we're proud to support its continued growth.” said Wilson® Baseball/Softball President Jim Hackett. “The Cape League represents baseball’s next generation and EvoShield represents the future of baseball apparel and uniforms. High level talent deserves apparel to match, and players at every level know that when they take the field with EvoShield, they’re getting something that looks good, feels good, and doesn’t inhibit performance.”

Ahead of the 2026 season, CCBL also signed a new multimedia rights deal, added broadcast partners, and expanded on a stadium safety partnership; each agreement reflects the league’s growth and momentum.

The partnership with the CCBL is also a step forward in EvoShield’s cloth goods footprint, highlighting the company’s unique ability to outfit entire leagues at every level of baseball. In addition to CCBL, EvoShield is also the official on-field uniform, apparel, and gear sponsor of The Savannah Bananas, University of Virginia Baseball, and 11-time D-II champion University of Tampa Baseball. EvoShield offers the same high-level performance gear to teams, leagues, and other baseball/softball organizations across the country.

EvoShield’s Team.Shop offers premium pricing on uniforms, apparel, and gear from leading brands like EvoShield, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, and ATEC. The site is available through sign-up for teams/organizations from club teams and travel ball to high school and college.

About the Wilson Portfolio of Baseball & Softball Brands

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports Group, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. Wilson is the largest baseball and softball equipment provider in the world today. Wilson manufactures high-performance gloves, bats, uniforms, apparel, protective gear, accessories, and player-development equipment through its Wilson®, DeMarini®, Louisville Slugger®, EvoShield® and ATEC® brands.

About the Cape Cod Baseball League

The Cape Cod Baseball League (Cape League), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the premier collegiate summer baseball league in the United States, officially formed in 1923, but with roots dating back to 1885. Players from across the United States, representing all NCAA college divisions, are recruited to play in the 10-team league. Teams are located across Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Cotuit, Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, Orleans, Wareham, and Yarmouth-Dennis. In 2025, more than 400 Cape League alumni appeared on MLB team rosters, while over 1,800 have done so all-time. For more information visit www.CapeCodLeague.com.

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