University of South Alabama partners with Climavision to support weather research, training

Climavision, a weather technology company, is building supplemental weather radar networks and offering AI-driven forecasting technology to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy Climavision's X-band radar installed in Pine Hill, Alabama

Students and faculty gain access to firm’s groundbreaking technology, including radars filling NEXRAD gaps for state EMA

By putting next-generation observations directly into the hands of students and researchers... ...we’re helping prepare the scientists and meteorologists who will define the future of forecasting.” — Chris Goode, Climavision CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just months after the state of Alabama partnered with weather tech company Climavision to bring gap-filling weather radar to its emergency management operations, the company has announced an academic partnership in the state with the University of South Alabama.

Climavision is making its proprietary radar data available to the University of South Alabama (USA) for instruction and research in atmospheric science. The company will also collaborate with the University on experiential learning and professional development activities such as radar site visits, guest lectures, and student research projects.

"Partnerships with industry leaders like Climavision provide our students with access to the same cutting-edge observational tools used by operational meteorologists every day," said Dr. Jake Wiley, Assistant Professor of Meteorology at USA. "By incorporating Climavision’s radar data into our forecasting, research, and classroom activities, students will gain valuable hands-on experience analyzing high-impact weather events and making real-time decisions. This collaboration also creates exciting opportunities to advance research on coastal and severe weather while strengthening our mission of preparing the next generation of meteorologists to serve their communities."

“The Climavision radars fill long-standing gaps in the weather radar coverage in the state,” said Dr. Sytske Kimball, Chair of the Department of Earth Sciences and Director of the South Alabama Mesonet. “Our students and researchers will now be able to study storms as they evolve in the critical lowest parts of the atmosphere and along with the Mesonet weather stations, get a complete picture of storm structure”.

Founded in 2021, Climavision is deploying a series of high-resolution X-band weather radars across the country to fill gaps between the federal government’s NEXRAD weather radars. As many as 130 million people live in these areas where the National Weather Service has limited visibility on low-altitude weather phenomenon that can quickly threaten lives and property. Of the nearly 30 radars the company has already deployed, three cover significant NEXRAD gaps in Alabama, including one in the Southwest part of the state, North of USA’s Mobile campus.

The partnership with USA comes on the heels of the announcement that the Alabama Emergency Management Agency has contracted with Climavision for data from those radars, giving state- and county-level emergency managers the ability to detect threatening weather in areas where they haven’t been able to see before. While official watches and warnings will continue to come from the National Weather Service, better visibility will allow emergency managers to respond more quickly and effectively to tornadoes, hail and other threatening weather.

“When we started Climavision, our vision was bigger than building a radar network, it was about changing how critical weather infrastructure could be delivered and used to protect communities,” said Climavision CEO Chris Goode. “This partnership with the University of South Alabama represents exactly why that matters. By putting next-generation observations directly into the hands of students and researchers, we’re not only improving our understanding of severe weather today, we’re helping prepare the scientists and meteorologists who will define the future of weather forecasting.”

Students and faculty will begin using radar data when the Fall 2026 semester begins.

Media can access video and stills of Climavision’s Alabama radars at this link. Attribute all assets to Climavison.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.



Climavision Pine Hill Video

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