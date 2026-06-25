State Reps. Heaton, Yocum highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) and Tim Yocum (R-Clinton) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will improve healthcare price transparency, establish safeguards for adolescents on social media and increase energy affordability for Hoosier ratepayers.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1271: Preventing Medical Debt Traps

Heaton said a new law establishes rules to protect Hoosier patients from medical debt surprises by directing hospitals to provide clear, written notice of payment assistance programs and prohibits insurers from retroactively reducing reimbursement rates or adjusting a claim to a lower price service.

"Hoosiers should not be caught off-guard by their healthcare costs," Heaton said. "This new law helps patients understand what they owe for essential care while making their payment options easier to access."

House Enrolled Act 1408: Protecting Minors on Social Media

Yocum said a new law establishes safeguards for adolescents on social media by requiring parental consent, giving parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricting certain addictive or harmful features.

"Parents have a right to decide if social media use is best for their child," Yocum said. "Many of these social media features are designed to keep kids scrolling, and that's a major concern when we see the effects on mental health and academics from these addictive features."

House Enrolled Act 1002: Increasing Energy Affordability

A new law prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and increasing reliability. It requires levelized billing plans to ensure more consistent monthly payments for ratepayers, preventing spikes in Hoosiers' bills.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) represents House District 46,

which includes all of Owen County, and portions of Clay, Monroe and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Tim Yocum (R-Clinton) represents House District 42, which includes

all of Parke and Vermillion counties, and portions of Clay, Fountain and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.