Warrick County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) and Cindy Ledbetter (R-Newburgh) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help increase housing affordability and supply, strengthen childcare access and boost public safety.

O'Brien and Ledbetter highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1001: Increasing Housing Affordability

O'Brien said a new law he co-authored delivers housing affordability by rolling back regulations and reducing bureaucratic delays and hurdles to help get more housing to market, increasing supply and driving down costs.

"Many hardworking Hoosiers and families are struggling to find a quality home at a price they can afford," O'Brien said. “This legislation reduces regulations that are driving up costs, helping to expand access and bring the dream of homeownership within reach for more Hoosiers."

House Enrolled Act 1003 : Streamlining Indiana's Boards and Commissions

Ledbetter said a new law she supported eliminates, sunsets or restructures dozens of redundant or inactive state boards and commissions to streamline government, improve efficiency and protect taxpayer dollars.

"By consolidating, restructuring and in some cases sunsetting boards and commissions, this legislation aims to streamline state government," Ledbetter said. "Hoosiers will benefit from eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy while maintaining accountability and transparency for taxpayers."

House Enrolled Act 1250: Protecting Victims of Violent Crime



O'Brien said a new law that he authored boosts safety and peace of mind for victims of violent crime by requiring the Indiana Department of Correction to provide more advance notice to victims and local law enforcement when a serious violent felon is scheduled for release.

"When a violent offender is released, the public's safety and security should be top of mind," O'Brien said. "This new law protects victims and will give them peace of mind knowing that they will receive advance notice and can prepare for when violent offenders are released into their communities."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access



To increase access to childcare, a new law supported by Ledbetter and O'Brien expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville) represents House District 78,

which includes portions of Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Cindy Ledbetter (R-Newburgh) represents House District 75,

which includes portions of Gibson, Pike and Warrick counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.