Allen County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help strengthen protections for Hoosier children, expand childcare access and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1303: Increasing Penalties for Child Predators

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) said this new law creates a dedicated section in Indiana Code for child sexual abuse material offenses and adds a new crime for distribution of these materials, establishing harsher penalties for offenders.

"Protecting children must remain one of our highest priorities," Carbaugh said. "This new law strengthens our ability to prosecute offenders and sends a clear message that crimes against children will be met with serious consequences."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) said a new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. Under this law, the credit can be used to help pay for related costs such as operating a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff. Local development commissions also have flexibility to support construction or expansion of childcare facilities to better meet demand.

"Finding quality childcare shouldn't be a barrier for Hoosier parents trying to work and provide for their children," Heine said. "This new law helps expand access by giving employers and communities more flexibility to invest in childcare solutions."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law co-authored by State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Farmers and small business owners work hard to provide quality products to their communities," Morris said. "This new law cuts red tape to support local entrepreneurship and helps connect more Hoosiers with fresh, homegrown products."

House Enrolled Act 1210: Providing Tax Relief for Veterans, Improving Local Government Finance

This new law makes several updates to improve local government financing and provide tax relief. It provides more robust property tax relief for Indiana’s veterans, specifically those who have sustained total disabilities in service to the nation. It increases the property tax deduction for a veteran who is totally disabled to 100% of the assessed value of their home.

"Honoring our veterans means backing our gratitude with meaningful action," said State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne). "House Enrolled Act 1210 strengthens tax relief for service-connected disabled veterans and helps to ease the financial burdens for those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 81, which includes a portion of Allen County.

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State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 85, which includes a portion of Allen County.

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State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83,

which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 84, which includes a portion of Allen County

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