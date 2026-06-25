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Shellfish growing waters closed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:  Nan Steedley, (251) 433-2428
(251) 331-0651 (Cellular)

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County.  Areas I and II are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, and Dauphin Island Bay. 

The order by State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, closed harvesting on June 24, 2026. The order was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall. 

The Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish.  

Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

For additional information concerning the closure, contact Nan Steedley, ADPH, at (251) 433-2428 or (251) 331-0651.

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6/25/26

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Shellfish growing waters closed

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