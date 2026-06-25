Hunterdon Hematology Oncology Team Recognized By NJ Top Docs For 2026

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved four physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2026.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Hunterdon Hematology Oncology physicians have been named 2026 NJ Top Docs, reinforcing the practice’s reputation for advanced cancer and blood disorder care delivered close to home with compassion, expertise, and personal attention.NJ Top Docs reviewed and approved Megha Shah, MD; Myron Bednar, MD; Waqas Rehman, MD; and Swee Ngeow, MD based on merit, recognizing their dedication to clinical excellence and patient-focused care.Located within Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center in Flemington, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology brings physician offices, advanced infusion therapies, clinical trials, and supportive services together in one convenient setting. This includes an infusion center providing chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and specialized non-oncology infusions in an environment designed to support comfort throughout treatment.“Our physicians are deeply committed to bringing advanced, compassionate cancer care to this community,” said Dionne Malcolm, Executive Director, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology. “We are proud to see these physicians recognized by NJ Top Docs for their expertise and continued dedication to the patients and families we serve.”Through nationally trained, board-certified physicians and access to innovative clinical trials, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology helps patients benefit from leading-edge care in a trusted community setting.To learn more about these distinguished physicians, visit their profiles on NJ Top Docs:Megha Shah, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-megha-shah/ Myron Bednar, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmyronbednar/ Swee Ngeow, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drsweengeow/ Waqas Rehman, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-waqas-rehman/ About Hunterdon Hematology OncologyHunterdon Hematology Oncology is a community oncology and hematology practice dedicated to providing exceptional cancer care close to home. Located within Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center in Flemington, NJ, HHO offers chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, non-cancer-related infusions, supportive treatments, and access to clinical trials. The practice’s board-certified physicians treat a wide range of cancers and blood disorders, including breast, lung, prostate, colon, ovarian, pancreatic, blood cancers, anemia, and clotting disorders. Through its affiliation with Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center, patients also have access to multidisciplinary specialists and support services such as radiation oncology, surgery, genetic counseling, physical therapy, dietary services, counseling, financial assistance, laboratory services, and pharmacy services. The Cancer Program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer for high-quality cancer care. For more information, visit https://hhocancer.com ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

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