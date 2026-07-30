Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute has been recognized as an NJ Top Docs Practice for 2026

NJ Top Docs practice, Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute has been designated as a NJ Top Docs Practice.

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is a multi-specialty orthopedic, sports medicine, pain management, and rehabilitation practice serving patients throughout New Jersey. The practice brings together physicians and specialists across multiple disciplines to provide care for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions affecting mobility, function, and quality of life.Many of AOSMI's providers are athletes themselves, giving them firsthand insight into the physical demands of sports, exercise, and active lifestyles, as well as the challenges that can accompany injury and rehabilitation. That perspective helps shape an approach focused on patient education, individualized treatment planning, and conservative treatment options whenever appropriate.The reviewed and approved providers include:Michael J. Greller, MD, MBAGerardo Goldberger, DOStacey Gallacher, MDEric Buxbaum, DOJustin Elkrief, DOGarret L. Sobol, MDEdward J. Armbruster, DO, MBAJoseph Tauro, MDAli Valimahomed, MDThomas A. Del Guercio, MDAlison DeWaters, DPMWesley Nesbit, DPMArth Patel, MDAdvanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) serves patients throughout New Jersey from locations in Freehold, Monroe Township, Toms River, Belmar, and Manalapan. The practice provides access to orthopedic care, spine care, pain management, podiatry, sports medicine, and rehabilitation services for patients of all ages experiencing a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.To learn more about AOSMI or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.advancedorthosports.com or call 732-720-2555.----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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