Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Approved by NY Top Docs for 2026

Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved 10 specialists at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group for 2026.

CARMEL, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group has earned recognition from NY Top Docs for 2026, highlighting the practice's contributions to orthopaedic care across New York.Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group was selected following a comprehensive merit-based review, recognizing the practice's commitment to high-quality orthopaedic care, patient-centered treatment, and comprehensive musculoskeletal services across the Hudson Valley.Since 1988, Somers has served patients throughout the Hudson Valley with specialized orthopaedic care for bone, joint, muscle, and spine conditions, including joint pain, sports injuries, arthritis, and fractures. With convenient locations in Carmel, Newburgh, Mount Kisco, and Fishkill, New York, as well as Danbury, Connecticut, the practice provides access to board-certified orthopaedic specialists across a wide range of surgical and non-surgical specialties.Their board-certified physicians—trained at some of the nation's leading medical institutions—treat a wide range of orthopaedic concerns affecting the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, ankle, and spine. They offer both surgical and non-surgical treatment options based on each patient's condition, goals, and overall health.The following physicians have been reviewed and approved as NY Top Docs for 2026:Joint ReplacementDr. Joel S. Buchalter – Orthopaedic Surgery & Total Joint ReplacementDr. Daniel C. Smith – Orthopaedic Surgery & Total Joint ReplacementDr. Matthew R. Rogell – Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Total Joint ReplacementGeneral OrthopaedicsDr. Stuart Styles – Orthopaedic SurgerySpine SurgeryDr. Andrew M. Peretz – Spine Surgery & Orthopaedic SurgeryDr. Dean C. Perfetti – Orthopaedic Spine SurgerySports MedicineDr. Victor Khabie – Orthopaedic Surgery, Sports Medicine & Robotic Knee ReplacementDr. Scott M. Levin – Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports MedicineHand & Upper Extremity SurgeryDr. Yariv Maghen – Orthopaedic Surgery & Hand & Upper Extremity SurgeryFoot & Ankle CareDr. Alan Berman – PodiatristSomers makes diagnosis and treatment convenient by offering advanced imaging services right on-site, including digital X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound. This allows physicians to evaluate sports injuries, joint conditions, fractures, and other musculoskeletal concerns efficiently while streamlining the diagnostic process.Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group offers comprehensive orthopaedic care across sports medicine, joint replacement, spine care, fracture treatment, foot and ankle care, hand and upper extremity care, podiatry, and arthritis management. Physicians evaluate both surgical and non-surgical treatment options based on each patient's condition, goals, and overall health. The practice also offers regenerative medicine options such as PRP and stem cell therapies.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 845-278-8400 or visit their website: www.somersortho.com ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.