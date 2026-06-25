Public Comment Hearing for Hyland Landfill Expansion Project

DATE: June 25, 2026

START TIME: 6:00 p.m.

REGION: 9

END TIME: Undetermined

LOCATION: via Webex

REGISTRATION LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r38f0eaa46c6ba40b1f32b65680b1b9a7

MORE INFORMATION: https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/facilities-in-your-neighbor…

The Department has received applications to renew and modify the Part 360 Solid Waste Management Facility permit and to renew and modify the Title V Air permit for the proposed expansion project at the Hyland Landfill in the Town of Angelica. Hyland Facility Associates is proposing to construct a 51.2-acre lateral expansion to the south of the existing landfill, a 50.1-acre lateral expansion to the east of the existing landfill and a 120-foot vertical expansion. The proposed project also includes a new 36.8-acre soil borrow area, located to the southwest of the proposed southern expansion area. The proposed modification will extend the site life by approximately 25 to 30 years and will add approximately 29.8 million cubic yards of disposal capacity. The proposed modification would increase the approved design capacity (waste acceptance rate) of this landfill, from 465,000 tons per year (TPY) to 1,000,000 TPY. The Title V permit maintains two federally enforceable emission limits of Sulfur Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide, generated from three (3) internal combustion engines, two (2) open flares, two (2) enclosed flares, and two (2) emergency generators and miscellaneous heating devices.