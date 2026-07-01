VGR250 Campaign Highlights Dynamic Region on the Rise

VGR250 Logo Keith Boswell, VGR President & CEO

Virginia’s Gateway Region Celebrates 250 Years of Innovation, Resilience & Economic Growth

Our VGR250 campaign demonstrates how we are continuing to build on the incredible momentum that each locality in our region is experiencing.” — Keith Boswell, VGR President and CEO

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization (VGR) announces the launch of VGR250 – an integrated communication campaign designed to highlight the region’s integral role in the economic growth and prosperity of the Commonwealth of Virginia, along with honoring the entrepreneurial spirit that built a nation.

The VGR region includes the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George and Sussex. Throughout the remainder of 2026, the VGR250 campaign will shine a spotlight on all nine VGR localities.

The VGR region has played a significant role in America’s economic success over the past 250 years.

Agricultural Agility & Resilience – In 1776, the VGR region’s farmers fed the brave soldiers of the American Revolution by shifting their entire production model virtually overnight from tobacco to wheat, corn and other foodstuffs. Today, the region continues the legacy of agricultural innovation, leading in modern food processing, logistics and next-generation agricultural technology that helps feed a nation.

Wood Industry - This industry is embedded in the DNA of the VGR region, especially in the newly expanded footprint that includes Brunswick County, which proudly calls itself the “Wood Basket of Virginia.” Also, Greensville and Sussex counties have long relied on a timber economy that has helped build this Commonwealth from the earliest days.

Logistics & Infrastructure – For 250 years, the roads and rivers of the VGR region have defined Virginia’s supply chain. The region’s access to two major interstate highways, the rail system and the Port of Virginia makes the VGR region the undisputed gateway for East Coast logistics and modern distribution.

Domestic Manufacturing – When the colonists could no longer rely on the supply chain of British imports, the region stepped up and built its own, prompting the rise of cottage industries and regional, self-sustaining manufacturing – a tradition that continues today.

“The 250th anniversary of America on July 4, 2026, is more than just an historic date on the calendar. It’s a reminder that progress in our country and especially in our region evolved with intention and purpose through the efforts of determined, creative people who believed in the power of America’s promise and were willing to invest in it,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization.

“Our VGR250 campaign demonstrates how we are continuing to build on the incredible momentum that each locality in our region is experiencing. We invite everyone to engage with our unique story and learn how the VGR region is ready for the next chapter of growth and prosperity,” he concluded.

To attract new jobs and capital investment to the region, VGR is launching a dual-pronged LinkedIn initiative. The organization will pair organic storytelling with a targeted paid ad campaign to showcase the region’s pivotal economic role to attract manufacturing and logistics companies looking for a new business location.

To learn more about VGR250, visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/virginia's-gateway-region/

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About Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization

For more than 65 years, a group of cities, counties and business leaders have promoted a vast geographic region south of the Richmond-Petersburg Metropolitan Statistical Area as a strategic area for business opportunity. We are Virginia’s Gateway Region. Our communities include the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George and Sussex. The region’s economy is still evolving and VGR is leading the course for the future, aiming to ensure the Gateway Region is a place where companies want to locate, hire workers, expand and grow. To learn more, visit: https://www.gatewayregion.com/

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