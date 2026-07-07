Weidmuller USA Announces Organizational Alignment to Accelerate Growth, Innovation and Customer Value

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By focusing our organization on how our customers operate, we are strengthening our ability to deliver meaningful solutions, move with greater agility and drive double-digit, yet sustainable growth.” — Randy Sadler, President & CEO of Weidmuller USA

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Weidmuller USA today announced a strategic organizational alignment designed to enhance collaboration, streamline decision-making and position the company for continued growth in an increasingly dynamic industrial landscape.

Effective July 1, the organization will align around three core business models that reflect how customers design, build and scale their operations:

• Components for Cabinet & Field

• Systems & Solutions

• Connectivity for Device Manufacturers

This evolution simplifies how Weidmuller brings products and solutions to market while strengthening its ability to deliver integrated, high-value offerings across industries.

To support this evolution, Weidmuller USA has announced the following leadership appointments:

John Froustet has been named Senior Director, Product Portfolio Management, responsible for leading all product management functions across the organization. His team will drive product strategy and portfolio development across all three business models.

Ken Crawford has been appointed Senior Director, Strategic Automation Solutions, focusing on advancing large-scale automation opportunities.

Carlus Hicks will serve as Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Special Projects, responsible for expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening industry relationships and leading initiatives that support long-term growth, including channel and ecosystem development.

This organizational alignment reflects Weidmuller USA’s commitment to simplifying internal structures while enhancing the customer experience. By reducing complexity and strengthening collaboration, the company is better positioned to respond to market opportunities, deliver innovation at scale and support customers with speed, expertise and reliability.

“This alignment is a natural step forward as we continue to evolve with our customers and the markets we serve,” said Randy Sadler, President & CEO of Weidmuller USA. “By focusing our organization on how our customers operate, we are strengthening our ability to deliver meaningful solutions, move with greater agility and drive double-digit, yet sustainable growth.”

“Weidmuller USA’s organizational alignment reflects the kind of customer-centered operating model that industrial companies increasingly need to complete in today’s market,” said Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. “By aligning its portfolio, engineering, automation solutions and strategic partnerships more closely around how customers design, build and scale their operations, Weidmuller USA is strengthening its ability to accelerate growth, speed innovation and deliver greater customer value. This is especially important as the company expands its U.S. presence, invests in localized engineering and production capabilities and builds on its core virtues of listening to customers, engineering practical solutions and supporting long-term industrial transformation.”

Weidmuller USA remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of customer engagement, service and technical excellence.

About Weidmuller USA

Weidmuller USA, headquartered in Richmond, Va. for more than 50 years, is a pioneer of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA’s commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Weidmuller USA’s mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at www.weidmuller.com.

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