Owens Holds Hearing on Apprenticeships

Today, Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee Chairman Burgess Owens (R-UT) delivered the following statement, as prepared for delivery, at a hearing titled "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy":



"Across the country, millions of Americans are looking for pathways into long-lasting careers and employers are searching for workers with the key skills and the ability to adapt to a rapidly changing labor market. Workers increasingly need opportunities to build new skills throughout their careers. For too long, the conversation around career success has focused on a single pathway to work through a traditional four-year college education. What was not factored was that our country’s workforce is far too varied, and our economy far too dynamic, for a one-size-fits-all approach.



"Apprenticeships and work-based learning offer a different model. One that allows individuals to earn while they learn, gain hands-on experience, and build skills that employers actually need. One that also helps businesses develop talent, strengthen local economies, and create opportunities for workers and learners without requiring significant debt before entering the workforce. While apprenticeships have long been associated solely with skilled trades, today’s apprenticeship models are expanding into health care, education, information technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging industries.



"We are also seeing new approaches that better integrate education and work. Apprenticeship degree programs that combine classroom instruction with paid, structured on-the-job learning, allowing learners to earn academic credentials while gaining real-world experience. These models recognize that learning and work do not have to be siloed and they offer another pathway for individuals to build skills while progressing toward a degree.



"Researchers estimate that 40 percent of the skills required for today’s jobs will change over the next decade. That reality presents a challenge not only for workers, but also for employers who need talent that’s able to adapt to changing business needs. The traditional model of education followed by decades in a single role is significantly less common than it once was. In today’s economy, workers increasingly need opportunities to upskill, reskill, and acquire new competencies as they work. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is only making that need clearer.



"The Trump administration understands the strength of earn-and-learn models and the Department of Labor has made apprenticeship expansion a workforce priority. The Department has taken steps to streamline program administration, increase transparency, and reduce barriers to employer participation. This while supporting the growth of apprenticeships in both traditional trades and emerging fields through its AI apprenticeship portal. The administration has also promoted innovative apprenticeship models in areas such as artificial intelligence and advanced technology and emphasized results-driven workforce investments that focus on outcomes for workers and employers alike.



"Today’s hearing gives us an opportunity to examine how apprenticeship models are helping meet new workforce challenges. We will hear from workforce leaders who are building innovative pathways that prepare workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow. We will also discuss barriers that continue to limit employer participation and consider ways policymakers can support high-quality, employer-driven earn-and-learn opportunities while preserving flexibility and innovation.



"As industries evolve and technology reshapes the workplace, the need for rapid, continuous skill development will only grow. Apprenticeships provide a proven way to help workers acquire new skills, help employers build talent pipelines, and ensure our workforce can adapt to the demands of a changing economy."

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