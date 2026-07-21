Chair Walberg Delivers Remarks at Markup of 10 bills to Strengthen Education, Support Workers, and Expand Opportunity

Today, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) delivered the following statement, as prepared for delivery, at a markup of 10 bills to strengthen education, support workers, and expand opportunity:

"Today the Committee will consider 10 bills that aim to strengthen the American workforce, prevent harmful regulations, hold union leaders accountable, protect the rights of students and parents, encourage healthy habits among children, and ensure students and educators are prepared to use AI tools safely and effectively in the classroom.



"First, the Committee will consider H.R. 8781, Title IX Clarification Act of 2026. This bill codifies the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the term 'sex' under Title IX refers to biological sex.



"Next, the Committee will consider H.R. 4986, Parents Opt-in Protection Act, introduced by Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL). This commonsense bill strengthens student and parent consent provisions under the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment contained in General Education Provisions Act.



"The Committee will also consider H.R. 8747, K-12 AI Literacy and Readiness Act of 2026, introduced by Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL). The bill helps schools direct federal funds where they will have the greatest impact while ensuring teachers and students get the AI training and support they need.



"Next, we will consider H.R. 8183, Modernizing Access to Talents, Careers, and Hiring Act of 2026, or MATCH Act. This bill, introduced by Rep. Owens (R-UT), helps states modernize outdated workforce data systems and build talent marketplaces that better connect workers with jobs and training opportunities.



"The next bill is H.R. 9723, Fit Future Act, introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA). This bill codifies the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and restores the Presidential Fitness Test, making youth fitness a national priority.



"Additionally, the Committee will consider H.R. 8660, Valuing Employee Stock Today Act, or VEST Act, introduced by Representative Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA). This bill clarifies that Restricted Stock Units are excluded from nonexempt employees’ regular rate of pay, providing employers with much needed clarity under Fair Labor Standards Act.



"Next, the Committee will consider H.R. 8347, Reinforcing Underserved, Rural and Local Healthcare Act, or Rural Healthcare Act, introduced by Representative Burgess Owens (R-UT). H.R. 8347 is a common-sense bill to clarify that locum tenens health care providers are in fact independent contractors.



"The Committee will also consider H.R. 6213, Heat Workforce Standards Act of 2025, which was introduced by Representative Mark Messmer (R-IN). In the last months of the Biden-Harris administration, OSHA proposed an overly burdensome, one-size-fits-all standard for heat-related injury and illness prevention. H.R. 6213 prevents this proposed rule from going into effect and prohibits future administrations from issuing a similarly burdensome rule.



"Next, we will consider H.R. 8775, Ending Predator Access to Union Power Act, introduced by Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC). This bill prohibits individuals convicted of sex offenses against minors from serving in union leadership or as employer labor consultants or representatives in collective bargaining.



"Finally, we will consider H.R. 5267, American Franchise Act. This legislation codifies the direct control joint-employer test for the franchise industry, guaranteeing future administrations cannot destroy franchise businesses, which will help Americans to start and grow their franchise businesses with less fear and uncertainty."



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