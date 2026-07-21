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Mackenzie to Hold Hearing on How Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information—Tomorrow 10:15

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, chaired by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), will hold a hearing titled "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information."
 
What:
Subcommittee hearing titled "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information"

When: 
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 

Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building 

Witness: 

  • The Honorable Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, DOL

Press: 
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

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Mackenzie to Hold Hearing on How Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information—Tomorrow 10:15

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