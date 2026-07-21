Mackenzie to Hold Hearing on How Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information—Tomorrow 10:15

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, chaired by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), will hold a hearing titled "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information."



What:

Subcommittee hearing titled "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information"

When:

10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Witness:

The Honorable Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, DOL

Press:

The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.