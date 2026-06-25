Dr. Edith Shiro to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Edith Shiro, a clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and posttraumatic growth, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where she will share insights on healing, resilience, and the transformative potential of adversity.Love Experts TV is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Dr. Shiro will explore how trauma influences the way people relate to themselves and others, why many emotional and relationship struggles have deeper roots, and how individuals can move beyond survival toward resilience, connection, and posttraumatic growth.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Edith’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/dr-edith-shiro

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