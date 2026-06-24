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Thursday, June 25, 2026

CANADA, June 24 - Note: All times local

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a press conference following the conclusion of the spring sitting of Parliament to outline the results delivered by Canada’s new government.

Room 325
National Press Theatre
180 Wellington Street

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

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Thursday, June 25, 2026

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