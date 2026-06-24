Thursday, June 25, 2026

CANADA, June 24 - Note: All times local 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a press conference following the conclusion of the spring sitting of Parliament to outline the results delivered by Canada’s new government. Room 325

National Press Theatre

180 Wellington Street Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

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