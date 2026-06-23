Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul

CANADA, June 23 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Anutin on his election victory earlier this year.

The prime ministers emphasised the strong Canada-Thailand partnership, with $7.4 billion in annual two-way trade. They discussed expanding trade and investment across clean energy, advanced electronics, defence, and digital technology. They underscored negotiations toward a Canada-Thailand free trade agreement which will reduce trade barriers, create new orders for businesses, and catalyse greater two-way investment.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada’s intensified engagements with partners across Southeast Asia, particularly through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). To these ends, the leaders recognised ongoing efforts to conclude negotiations on a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement this year. The agreement will add over $1.6 billion to Canada’s economy and give Canadian workers and businesses preferential access to nearly 700 million consumers and an over $5 trillion market.

The prime ministers welcomed the 65th anniversary of bilateral relations between Canada and Thailand in 2026.

Prime Minister Carney invited Prime Minister Anutin to visit Canada to mark this important milestone. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.