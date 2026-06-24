House Resolution 525 Printer's Number 3410
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors
HILL-EVANS, T. DAVIS, MULLINS, PASHINSKI, HANBIDGE, BURGOS, GUZMAN, KHAN, NEILSON, MAYES, HOWARD, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, CURRY, FLEMING, STEELE
Short Title
A Resolution designating the week of September 14 through 20, 2026, as "Diaper Need Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
A Resolution Designating September 14-20, 2026, as "Diaper Need Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania
Generated 06/25/2026 01:15 AM
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