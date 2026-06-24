House Resolution 515 Printer's Number 3467

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors MEHAFFIE, BANTA, BRENNAN, GREINER, JAMES, KUTZ, MENTZER, NEILSON, REICHARD, STAATS, ROWE, T. JONES, DELLOSO, ZIMMERMAN

Short Title A Resolution urging the members of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives to review Major Richard D. Winters' actions at Heteren Crossroads in Holland in 1944 and to award him with the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Memo Subject Major Richard D. Winters Resolution

Generated 06/25/2026 01:15 AM

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