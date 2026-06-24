Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 1820

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 755 and 779; and House Bills No. 304, 354, 799, 865, 992, 1058 and 1405) (to consider Senate Bills No. 755 and 779; and House Bills No. 304, 354, 799, 865, 992, 1058 and 1405) (to consider Senate Bill No. 779; and House Bills No. 355, 378 and 491) (to consider Senate Bill No. 779; and House Bills No. 355, 378 and 491)

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