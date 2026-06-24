House Bill 2229 Printer's Number 2922
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House Bill 2229
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MAKO, KRUPA, FREEMAN, GLEIM, GROVE, JAMES
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, in general provisions, further providing for powers and duties of the department.
Memo Subject
Solid Waste Management Act
Actions
|2922
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, Feb. 20, 2026
|Reported as committed, March 23, 2026
|First consideration, March 23, 2026
|Laid on the table, March 23, 2026
|Removed from table, June 24, 2026
Generated 06/25/2026 01:14 AM
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