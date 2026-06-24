House Bill 2229 Printer's Number 2922

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House Bill 2229 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MAKO, KRUPA, FREEMAN, GLEIM, GROVE, JAMES Short Title An Act amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, in general provisions, further providing for powers and duties of the department. Memo Subject Solid Waste Management Act Actions 2922 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, Feb. 20, 2026 Reported as committed, March 23, 2026 First consideration, March 23, 2026 Laid on the table, March 23, 2026 Removed from table, June 24, 2026 Generated 06/25/2026 01:14 AM

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