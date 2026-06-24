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House Bill 2229 Printer's Number 2922

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House Bill 2229

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MAKO, KRUPA, FREEMAN, GLEIM, GROVE, JAMES

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, in general provisions, further providing for powers and duties of the department.

Memo Subject

Solid Waste Management Act

Actions

2922 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, Feb. 20, 2026
Reported as committed, March 23, 2026
First consideration, March 23, 2026
Laid on the table, March 23, 2026
Removed from table, June 24, 2026

Generated 06/25/2026 01:14 AM

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House Bill 2229 Printer's Number 2922

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