8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert assumed command of the 8th Mission Support Group from Col. Timothy Frank during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, June 24, 2026.

Col. John DeLion, 8th Fighter Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by leaders and Airmen from across the 8th FW and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group.

The 8th MSG consists of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, 8th Communications Squadron, 8th Force Support Squadron, 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

During the ceremony, Frank received the Legion of Merit for his achievements and commitment while leading the group. Additionally, ROKAF Col. Lee Kyeong-Soo, 38th FG commander, presented Frank with a Letter of Appreciation in recognition of his contributions to the combined partnership on base.

“All I've tried to do as Falcon is provide a clear vector, advocate for Airmen and aggressively clear the path so you can get after the mission,” Frank said. “Over the last year, I’ve given everything I have to the 8th MSG. Looking back, I'm incredibly proud of what we’ve done, more than the projects and exercises, I'm proud of the flock. I often think about what a privilege it's been to be referred to as Falcon.”

The change of command is a traditional military ceremony that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring the continuity of leadership and mission readiness.

“There is no higher honor than command; I am humbled to have the privilege to do it again,” Guibert said. “It is immediately obvious to me that I am inheriting an incredible team. I look forward to serving you and I am excited about all the amazing things we can accomplish together in the next year.”