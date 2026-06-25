Inside IDB | Episode 9: DeafBlind Awareness Week
DeafBlind Awareness Week
In this episode, Director Stacy Cervenka interviews Carol Manning, IDB's DeafBlind Specialist. Carol discusses DeafBlind culture, the services IDB provides to DeafBlind Iowans, and the importance of DeafBlind Awareness Week.
Join us in celebrating National DeafBlind Awareness Week 2026! Throughout the week, guest speakers will share their perspectives and experiences related to the DeafBlind community during daily virtual presentations from 12:00 PM–1:00 PM. Interpreters will be provided.
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About Inside IDB
Inside IDB is a monthly video series from the Iowa Department for the Blind, hosted by Director Stacy Cervenka. Each episode explores blindness-related topics through engaging conversations and real-life experiences. The series aims to inform, connect, and spark meaningful dialogue in a fun and approachable format.
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