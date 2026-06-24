New Base Logo for MCLB Barstow
[Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow](https://www.facebook.com/MCLBBarstow?__cft__[0]=AZZx-mWuuet52RWsO45iqEdd0ba9fp8kaBs9GOnDfz1Te5px7iUFtkTKiCymwa8po-X5qwXbkUSioVd29TLX7jLPMeBnCk78s9-cjezNoFhgI-_frrMEBh6XnqJ3x5dnkGrAleatbdIxTGHEWc7yfu98MfHnl8Fjt2q2XnxMAP7hqUZqzAw8JgKgicR9Euud8O0&__tn__=-]K-R) is getting a new look!
For the first time since 1979, MCLB Barstow has proposed a new unit insignia. Working with the Marine Corps History Division, we’ve designed a new emblem where every detail tells the story of our mission, history, and strategic importance.
Here is what the new heraldry represents:
-Route 66: Honors our strategic location on the nation’s most iconic transit corridor.
-Locomotive & Light Armored Vehicle: Showcases our role as the Department of War's largest railhead and our elite depot-level maintenance capabilities.
-[Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard](https://www.facebook.com/USMCMountedColorGuard?__cft__[0]=AZZx-mWuuet52RWsO45iqEdd0ba9fp8kaBs9GOnDfz1Te5px7iUFtkTKiCymwa8po-X5qwXbkUSioVd29TLX7jLPMeBnCk78s9-cjezNoFhgI-_frrMEBh6XnqJ3x5dnkGrAleatbdIxTGHEWc7yfu98MfHnl8Fjt2q2XnxMAP7hqUZqzAw8JgKgicR9Euud8O0&__tn__=-]K-R): Celebrates the Marine Corps' only Mounted Color Guard, stationed right here.
-High Desert Mountains: Represents the resilient terrain of our California home.
-Crossed Spears & New Motto: Nods to our call sign, "Carthage." Our new motto, "Carthago Defendenda Est" (Carthage must be defended), reinforces our mission to sustain and enable the Joint Force.
NEWS INFO
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:45
|Story ID:
|568511
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
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