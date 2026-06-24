Constructing a Golden Moment: A 25th ID Engineer Takes the AGT Stage

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Achieving a goal or dream can be quite tough. Dreams require action, whether pursued with confidence or fear. Sgt. Isaac Atkins, a U.S. Army Soldier and singer, is living proof that fighting for dreams can lead to accomplishment.

A 24-year-old native of Lewiston, Maine, Sgt. Isaac Atkins grew up in a close-knit family as the youngest of three siblings. Outside his Army career, he is passionate about singing, enjoys hiking and playing softball, and dreams of becoming a firefighter.

Atkins enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard in October 2019 after finishing his senior year of high school at 17. He originally wanted to go on active duty, but his mother did not want him to do that at the time.

After completing Basic and Advanced Individual Training (AIT), he returned home to Maine as a 12N, a horizontal construction engineer. After a few months in the National Guard, Atkins felt stagnant and believed he could do bigger and better things with the Army and realize his full potential.

“I decided to go active duty because I wanted a full-time job,” said Atkins. “To live on my own, live in a new place with new people, and not be stuck doing the same old thing, being stagnant. That was my motivation[…]”

Driven by the desire to pursue something bigger, he embarked on active-duty service. Joining the National Guard is a feat in itself, and transitioning to a full-time military career brought new challenges. Yet his strength and aspirations continued to rise.

Fort Carson, Colorado, served as his first official duty station, where he spent 2.5 years, including an 8-month deployment to Kuwait. Following his tour in Colorado, he transferred to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, in October 2023, where he was assigned as a Specialist to the 538th Engineer Support Company, 65th Engineer Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

Since arriving at the 538th, Atkins has made a significant impression on his Soldiers, peers, the command team, and the wider 25th Infantry Division. He played key roles in numerous training exercises and debris-clearing missions and deployed to the Philippines. Recognized for his tireless work ethic, commitment to his fellow Soldiers, and emerging leadership abilities, Atkins was promoted to Sergeant. Now a squad leader, he is dedicated to guiding his team and supporting their well-being.

“Sgt. Atkins brings motivation, professionalism, versatility, and experience to the unit,” said 1st Sgt. Steeve Bruny, the 538th ESC first sergeant.

Bruny noted that Atkins not only mentors and coaches junior Soldiers but also excels in a platoon outside his own Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), stepping up as a leader when the unit needed support. Atkins quickly adapted to the challenge, making the role his own and earning the respect of those around him.

Atkins is an outstanding leader and Soldier, but he did not get to where he is alone. Like anyone else, he had friends to offer support along the way.

Sgt. John Lawrence Salacup, a 12N and battle buddy from 538th, was able to be a part of Atkins’ journey. They met each other once Atkins arrived to 538th, and from then on, they were there for each other every step of the way. Through personal trials and tribulations, to stressors that affect one’s health, they have had each other’s backs since day one.

“I asked him for advice and how he dealt with things,” said Salacup. “He’s been in situations just like mine, and I felt relieved because he knows everything is going to be alright. If I could pick one word to describe Atkins, it would be jolly. I am extremely proud of him.”

Outside the U.S. Army uniform, Atkins likes to pursue his passions and engage in things he enjoys. His favorite hobby is singing, and he has been singing since childhood. He sings everywhere: in his car, in his room, on the job, at restaurants, and on social media. His first live solo performance was “Fly Me to the Moon” back in high school. His father helped grow Atkins’ love for music and singing.

“I’ve been singing all my life,” said Atkins. “My dad brought me up on the Oldies, Temptations, The Beatles, Motown. I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember.”

One of Atkins’ friends saw his singing video on social media. They brought it up to Atkins and urged him to do something big with his voice. They asked, “Why not try for ‘America’s Got Talent?’”

At first, Atkins was in disbelief. He did not think he would make it to a place as big as “America’s Got Talent.” Still hesitant and skeptical about the audition, Salacup, along with other battle buddies and Soldiers, encouraged him to take the stage.

With courage and support from his unit, he mustered all his strength and talent and went to Pasadena, California, to audition for the show. He arrived to see four celebrity judges and a live audience before him. He delivered a cover of Måneskin’s hit song “Beggin” (originally by The Four Seasons).

“I always believe in myself when it comes to singing,” said Atkins. “The pressure of the audience and the judges really set in. I’ve never done something of this caliber. But I just jumped right into it.”

Atkins felt relieved it was over, but little did he know the audience and the judges loved his performance. Mel B, a celebrity judge for “America’s Got Talent,” gave him a golden buzzer. That golden buzzer sent him straight through to the live show, to be performed in August this year. They recognized his talent, character, and presence not only as a singer but also as a U.S. Army Soldier.

“I never expected to be there, let alone get a golden buzzer,” said Atkins. “I was there because I had family and people who believed in me and my voice.”

Atkins went from being nervous and skeptical to achieving one of the show's greatest feats. All you have to do is try.

“We are incredibly proud of what he has achieved not only in 'America’s Got Talent,' but what he has done in uniform and what he has accomplished for this organization and the Soldiers,” said Cpt. Aaron Romero, 538th ESC commander.

You will never know what you are capable of until you put yourself out there, whether you are nervous or confident. It is better than being stagnant.

“I want to have a music career in the future,” said Atkins. “It is not good to not believe in yourself. Only you have the power to change your life. To people who are afraid of doing that thing, just do it. Take the risk.”