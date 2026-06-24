NMCSD Executive Assistant Retires After Historic 59 Years of Federal Service

After a monumental 59 years of federal service, including nearly a half-century at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Carol Devine, executive assistant to the executive officer, retired during a ceremony held June 24.

Devine, who served as a trusted advisor and administrative professional for generations of military and civilian leaders, leaves behind a legacy of institutional knowledge that has guided the command over the last half-century. Her 59 years of federal service, 49 of which were at NMCSD, surpasses the impressive record previously held by the late Donna MacKenzie, another revered NMCSD executive assistant who retired in 2022 after 52 years of federal service.

"I am honored and thankful to have worked with you," said Capt. Cindi Palacios, executive officer at NMCSD. "You have been a blessing to me and all of the previous executive officers that you have worked for. You are the glue that holds this organization together. I could not have done it without you. Fair winds and following seas."

Devine arrived at NMCSD in May 1977, transferring from a command at Naval Air Station North Island. With no prior medical experience, she began her medical career as a secretary in the radiology department.

“I ended up taking a medical terminology class,” Devine recalled. In those days, X-rays were not digital, and radiologists dictated reports that transcriptionists had to type. “That medical terminology class helped me quite a bit. I finally understood why I had four years of Latin, because so much of the terminology is either Greek-based or Latin-based.”

After mastering her role in radiology, she was selected for a position in the executive suite in 1981, initially working for the director of clinical services—a role that eventually evolved into the executive officer position she supports today.

Having been at the same command for 49 years, Devine has witnessed massive transformations, most notably the command's physical move from the old hospital layout to the current state-of-the-art facility in 1988.

"Everything was kind of closed in the old hospital. It was so spread out," Devine said. "But here we had three main buildings... that was a huge change."

When asked what she will miss most as she departs the executive suite, Devine didn't hesitate to credit her colleagues.

"The people, of course. I think that's the main reason why I stayed as long as I have," she said, noting that while military personnel rotate every few years, her civilian counterparts provided lasting continuity. "The civilians have been my lifelong friends."

As her retirement approached, Devine reflected on the outpouring of gratitude from the countless staff members she assisted over the decades.

“You just don't realize when you're sitting here at your desk, how many lives have been touched in those 49 years,” Devine said. “I've just been here doing my job, but to hear other people say that they've appreciated the assistance and the mentoring, it humbles me.”

Leaving during a time of leadership transition, Devine offered a final parting thought for the staff remaining to carry on the hospital's legacy.

“I know that everybody here is very mindful of the mission,” Devine said. “Anchored in excellence. Committed to health. They will always remember that... it's part of their ethos.”

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.