County Government Closed for July 4th

Westminster, MD, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 – Carroll County Government offices and services will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2026. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The Resource Recovery Park, Northern Landfill, will be open on Friday, July 3rd, normal hours (7:00 am-4:30 pm) and closed on Saturday, July 4th.

Please exercise an abundance of caution and make safe and healthy decisions as you celebrate and enjoy the company of family, friends, and the community. Always comply with laws, apply safe driving practices, and proactively plan to ensure you have a safe ride to and from your destination. Have a Fun and Safe holiday!!