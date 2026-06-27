Sunnyvale Community Services to Host Unhoused Resource Fair

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Fair to Connect Hundreds of Residents with Housing, Health, and Support Services

"As the need for support services continues to grow across our community, it is more important than ever to ensure residents know where to turn for help." ” — David Hernandez, Chief Program Officer, Sunnyvale Community Services

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) will host its annual Unhoused Resource Fair on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. The event will bring together more than 25 local nonprofit organizations and community partners to connect low-income families, seniors, and individuals experiencing homelessness or economic hardship with critical resources. As housing costs and economic challenges continue to impact families across Silicon Valley, the event aims to make resources more accessible to residents who need them most.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about essential services such as vision and dental screenings, food assistance, housing resources, job opportunities, and other vital community services. By bringing these resources together in a single, accessible location, the Unhoused Resource Fair helps remove barriers that often prevent residents from accessing the support they need.The event builds on the success of previous SCS resource fairs, which connected over 400 residents with life-changing services and community organizations. This year's fair is expected to welcome more than 300 residents and dozens of service providers, further expanding access to critical resources throughout the community."As the need for support services continues to grow across our community, it is more important than ever to ensure residents know where to turn for help," said David Hernandez, Chief Program Officer of Sunnyvale Community Services. "This fair is about bringing those resources directly to our community and making it easier for people to get the support they need. When residents can connect with housing assistance, healthcare, food resources, employment services, and other essential programs in one place, it creates opportunities that can truly change lives.”To ensure that lack of transportation is not a barrier to participation, SCS will provide complimentary shuttle services for attendees. The shuttle service will provide transportation between the North County Family Shelter and the Sunnyvale Community Service facility. In addition to the free resources and transportation, attendees will be provided with a complimentary lunch.The Unhoused Resource Fair reflects Sunnyvale Community Services' ongoing commitment to preventing homelessness and supporting residents facing economic hardship. Sunnyvale Community Services is one of the largest nonprofit organizations operating in the Silicon Valley, serving over 11,500 low-income residents every year. Through food assistance, emergency financial assistance, individualized case management, and community outreach initiatives, SCS works to prevent homelessness and help families achieve long-term self-sufficiency.This Unhoused Resource Fair is sponsored by Destination: Home, a non-profit leading efforts to end homelessness in Silicon Valley. Marie Bernard and other Sunnyvale Community Services staff will be available for interviews before or during the event.WHAT: Unhoused Resource Fair hosted by Sunnyvale Community ServicesWHEN: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 12:00-3:00 PMWHERE: 1160 Kern Ave, Sunnyvale, CAAbout Sunnyvale Community ServicesFounded in 1970, Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) is an independent, nonprofit emergency assistance agency in the heart of Silicon Valley, serving over 11,500 low-income residents of Sunnyvale. Our comprehensive safety-net programs include year-round food assistance, financial aid, wraparound case management, and referrals to benefits.

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