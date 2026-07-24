New Bocce Ball Courts Expand Opportunities for Connection and Community for individuals with disabilities

The bocce ball courts at Hope Services in Gilroy provide an inclusive outdoor recreation space where people with developmental disabilities can participate in sports, strengthen social connections, and enjoy active, community-centered programming. Four participants at Hope Services gather by the bocce ball courts, where inclusive recreation helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Hope Services hosts a ribbon cutting to celebrate 2 new bocce ball courts for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

It is about investing in the communities we serve and creating opportunities for people to connect, thrive, and feel a true sense of belonging.” — Michael Gachina, Gachina Landscape Management

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, July 24, Hope Services , its supporters, and community partners will celebrate two new bocce ball courts in Gilroy — the latest addition to a network of facilities serving some 4,000 special needs participants yearly across nine Bay Area counties.More than just a recreational amenity, the bocce ball courts represent Hope Services' commitment to creating opportunities where people with disabilities can build friendships, stay active, develop confidence, and participate fully in community life. Inclusive recreation helps foster meaningful social connections, reduce isolation, and create spaces where people of all abilities can belong.The celebration begins at 9 a.m. at Hope Services' Gilroy campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the collaboration between Hope Services, Gachina Landscape Management, and other generous community supporters who helped bring the project to life. Following the ceremony, Hope Services participants will officially open the courts with a celebratory bocce ball tournament, marking the beginning of many years of recreation, connection, and community on the new courts.“Our support isn’t just about a project or a donation,” said Michael Gachina , Business Developer for Gachina Landscape Management “It's about investing in the communities we serve and creating opportunities for people to connect, thrive, and feel a true sense of belonging. We're proud to partner with Hope Services to help make that vision a reality.Families and Hope Services supporters and participants will be available to talk to the media at the new courts at 8855 Murray Ave., Gilroy.Among the event speakers will be Sara Grignon, Central District Director for Hope Services, along with Sean and Tricia Parent, parents of a Hope Services program participant and longtime Hope Services supporters.Michael Gachina of Gachina Landscaping will provide the ceremonial release of butterflies and scattering of seeds. A family-owned company, Gachina Landscape Management has a longstanding tradition of giving back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work. The company donated more than $37,000 in landscaping improvements to transform the outdoor space, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen the community.Held during Disability Pride Month and just before the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—the landmark civil rights law that affirmed the rights of people with disabilities to fully participate in community life—the ribbon cutting reflects Hope Services' ongoing commitment to creating welcoming spaces where people of all abilities can connect, participate, and thrive.Hope Services operates 21 sites across nine Bay Area counties, each tailored to meet the unique needs of its local community. Most locations offer recreational, creative, and skill-building opportunities, while a small number of satellite sites focus on specialized services such as mental health and early intervention.Programs vary by location. For example, HopeSTUDIO in San Jose enables participants to explore weaving and other art forms while earning stipends through the sale of their work. Senior activity centers serve older adults in San Jose and Aptos, while a media studio in Santa Cruz provides hands-on training in photography and video production.Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, Hope Services works alongside each individual to pursue personal goals—whether that means securing employment, performing with the New Hope Band, creating and selling artwork, building independent living skills, or participating in recreational activities like bocce that promote health and fitness.Interview opportunities:- Michael Gachina, Business Developer, Gachina Landscape Management- Sara Grignon, Central District Director, Hope Services- Sean and Tricia Parent, longtime Hope Services supporters and parents of a Hope Services participantAbout Hope Services:Hope Services is Silicon Valley’s leading nonprofit provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1952, Hope Services empowers people and families to achieve greater independence, inclusion, and quality of life through programs including employment services, mental health counseling, community living support, early intervention, and day programs. Serving thousands of individuals and their families across the Bay Area each year, Hope Services is dedicated to fostering inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential. https://www.hopeservices.org/

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