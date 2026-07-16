Announcing the 82nd Santa Clara County Fair August 19 through August 23, 2026

Family Fun for Everyone is Only Five Weeks Away!

This past year, we’ve poured our hearts into revitalizing the Fairgrounds. We can’t wait for you to come experience everything we have to offer.” — Salene Duarte, ED, Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for the 82nd Santa Clara County Fair , where excitement is at an all-time high! Organizers are fired up and ready to deliver five days of unforgettable family fun from August 19-23 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds . Attendees will enjoy delicious food, thrilling carnival rides, captivating shows, adorable animals, and countless surprises. This is a Fair no one will want to miss!Many favorite attractions are back by popular demand! Attendees can saddle up for Pony Rides, get up close at the Petting Zoo, hop on for a Camel Ride, cheer on their favorite pig at the Pig Races, and be amazed by The Reptile Show. The excitement continues with the return of Balloonacy, Puzzlemania, The Umbrella Ship, DJ Brotha Reese, Chuy Gomez, the 1Culture Art Battle, Freestyle Friday, and many more crowd favorites. We’re also thrilled to bring back the classic black and white photo booth, a cherished tradition in high demand!Attendees will have the opportunity to revisit favorite Fair traditions or create new memories at this vibrant showcase of local culture, bringing together diverse communities to celebrate their heritage through competitive exhibitions, including livestock and agricultural competitions, home arts displays, educational demonstrations, and much more.“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to this year’s Fair,” said Salene Duarte, Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation. “This past year, we’ve poured our hearts into revitalizing the Fairgrounds, and it’s been amazing to see so many new events and activities take shape—each one reflecting the rich diversity of our community. The Fair isn’t just about honoring our beloved traditions; it’s also about bringing our dream to life by making the Fairgrounds a lively, inclusive place for everyone. We can’t wait for you to come experience everything the new Fairgrounds has to offer.”The Fair opens at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19. Referred to as Wacky Wednesday, admission is only $20 and includes free carnival rides. Additional promotions include BOGO Day on Thursday, August 20, offering buy-one-get-one free admission and carnival ride passes. Children ages 5 and under can enter the fair for free from August 20 to 23.Fair attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of free live entertainment across four stages. There will be music spanning multiple genres and eras, along with performances from local community acts.No fair is complete without delicious food, and the Santa Clara County Fair is no exception. Fairgoers can enjoy traditional favorites like BBQ, corn dogs, and strawberry shortcake, as well as international cuisine and specialty drinks, including the popular fruit-flavored baby bottles.In addition to all the fun and excitement, visitors can explore local flora and fauna, view inspiring home arts displays, and get up close with animals such as sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, cows, and horses. The gems and minerals exhibit will also be a highlight, along with a variety of reptiles on display.Everyone is encouraged to support the Junior Livestock Auction on the morning of August 22 and to bid on the silent auction items on display in the Home Arts building, Wednesday through Friday, and Expo Hall on Saturday.The ultimate family fun experience awaits at the 2026 Santa Clara County Fair, where community spirit, tradition, and entertainment come together in a lively celebration. Fair operating hours are as follows: Wednesday & Thursday, August 19-20, 4:00-10:00 pm; Friday & Saturday, August 21-22, 1:00-11:00 pm, and Sunday, August 23: 1:00-10:00 pm.For more information, visit thefair.org. Tickets are on sale now online at https://thefair.org/ticketing/ . Tickets will also be on sale at the Main Entrance. Parking is $20 in Lot A. Handicapped parking is available in Lot C for $20, and regular parking is available in Lot C for $30. Both lots accept credit cards only.FAIR HIGHLIGHTS:• All-Alaskan Racing Pigs: The Pig Races are back, and the 100-yard dash and the 50-yard-high hurdles come to life as you have never experienced them before!• Junior Livestock Auction: Showcasing youth livestock projects on August 22.• Pro-Wrestling Revolution: Live wrestling matches featuring the Lucha Libre high-flying style with acrobatic maneuvers and colorful characters.• The Silver Starlets: A glamorous, glitz-and-glitter-filled interactive all-female aerial and acrobatic show.• Line Dancing: Grab your partners and kick up your heels! Line dancing is back on Friday and Saturday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the Pavilion Patio area.• Camel Rides: Back by popular demand is a unique adventure for all ages, offering a safe, guided ride on these gentle giants. Great photo opportunity and unforgettable fun!• Kiddie Karoo: Family entertainment that blends original, award-winning kids' music, interactive dancing, magical puppetry, and comedic antics.• Sky River Butterflies: Interactive butterfly exhibit where fairgoers get to feed the butterflies.• 1Culture Art Battle: Live mural competition held annually at the Santa Clara County Fair, curated by the local 1Culture art gallery. The event features local Bay Area artists painting 8’x8’ walls in short, timed sessions. The live, rapid-fire battle takes place in the Fair's Art Alley.• Pitmasters Showdown: Local pitmaster Ralph Reyes, owner of the beloved Lord of the Ribs barbecue pop-up, and Pops BBQ, run by pitmaster Tomeako Honesto, host this high-energy, three-day barbecue competition and public tasting festival taking place Friday through Sunday, August 21-23, in the Arena area next to International Park.Teams of amateur and professional pitmasters will compete to smoke the best meats, while attendees sample dishes and vote for their favorites. This event is a highlight of the local barbecue competition circuit. Tasting Tickets will be available for the public to purchase and cast votes for the People’s Choice – Best BBQ of the Fair award. On Sunday, August 23, a panel of judges will crown the overall grand prize winner in the professional Pitmasters Showdown competition. To enter, contact Tomeako at tomeako@yahoo.com.• The Bernal Scream Haunted House: It’s Halloween in August at the Santa Clara County Fair! For the first time ever at a County Fair, all ages of fairgoers will get the full haunted experience. During the day, a kid-friendly, non-scary experience. At night, adults will get the full-blown scary haunted experience with all the bells and whistles. Please note that admission is separate, and tickets for the day and evening show will be on sale onsite. Learn more at https://www.thebernalscream.com The Bernal Scream Haunted House will be back September 18-November 8 in Gateway Hall, featuring a multi-attraction haunted experience.MAIN STAGE ENTERTAINMENT:• Wednesday, August 19: The Hitmen open for Outlaw Mariachi• Thursday, August 20: R50 opens for Tainted Love• Friday, August 21: Freestyle Friday – DJs Brotha Reese, Chuy Gomez, Hugo Gomez, Frank Morales, and Looney Tunes + By the Good Night opening for Johnnie O, Rodney O, Nocera, and MC Shy D• Saturday, August 22: Pop 2000 – All4One, O Town, LFO• Sunday, August 23: Grupo Bryndis and Guardino del AmorFAIR SPECIALS:• August 19: Wacky Wednesday – $20 admission for everyone. Price includes unlimited FREE carnival rides. No free admission on Wacky Wednesday• August 20: BOGO Thursday – Buy one admission ticket or carnival wristband and get one of equal or lesser value free• August 22: Community Heroes Day – Discounted $10 admission for First Responders, Union Members, and City and County Employees with valid ID. Tickets are not available online and must be purchased on-site at the Main Entrance• August 20-23: Free admission for Children 5 and underAbout Santa Clara County Fairgrounds:The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, managed by the nonprofit Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation, is a premier destination for community engagement and family fun. With 167,000 square feet indoors and 150 acres outdoors, the venue hosts a variety of events and multicultural celebrations, promoting local culture and agricultural traditions.Join us for five days of unforgettable fun at the 82nd annual Santa Clara County Fair, where community spirit, tradition, and entertainment come together in a vibrant celebration, August 19-23. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefair.org.

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