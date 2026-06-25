Fox Acquisition Puts Focus on Roku’s Position as the Leading Streaming Platform

This chart compares U.S. consumer satisfaction with streaming portable devices.

To continue to dominate the market, Roku will need to look not just as driving penetration but finessing their interface to meet the demands of Gen Z and younger consumers.” — Adriana Waterston

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News of Fox’s planned acquisition of Roku underscores how important streaming platforms have become in the connected TV ecosystem. According to Horowitz Research’s State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: State of Subscription’s 2026 report, Roku is the most commonly used streaming platform among U.S. consumers.

Nearly four in ten U.S. streaming platform users choose Roku to stream content, outpacing top competitors Amazon Fire TV and Samsung’s Smart Hub interfaces, each of which are used by almost one in three streamers.

While Roku leads in penetration and usage, our research shows that consumers rate competing platforms more favorably across key experience measures. For example, Amazon Fire TV outranks Roku on ease of finding content within the platform as well as lagging time, the ability to cast to screens, and the ad experience. Samsung outperforms on Wi-Fi connectivity and reliability. Both these systems outrank Roku on start-up speed and smart home integration. While Google TV and Apple TV have less penetration within streaming households, both platforms fare better on key attributes compared to Roku.

“Roku’s acquisition by Fox is a strategic move designed to deliver younger viewers to the aging Fox demographic. But as the market for smart TV’s continues to evolve, we anticipate that consumers will increasingly choose their smart TV interfaces scrupulously, much like they do with their mobile devices. To continue to dominate the market, Roku will need to look not just as driving penetration but finessing their interface to meet the demands of Gen Z and younger consumers who will expect a robust, highly personalized, and tech-forward user experience,” notes Adriana Waterston, EVP of Insights and Strategy for Horowitz Research. “Also, Roku’s new Ad Manager, which will enable smaller businesses to leverage hyper-local TV ads, is exciting because it democratizes access to CTV advertising for local and emerging brands. However, it runs the risk of over-saturating the Roku viewing experience with repetitive, lower quality ads which could further alienate the younger audience that already has low tolerance for advertising.”

ABOUT THE STUDY

The State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2026 is Horowitz Research’s benchmark study tracking the evolution of the pay TV, streaming, home internet, mobile, and smart home markets. The study examines consumer adoption, satisfaction, bundling behaviors, and future intentions across MVPDs, vMVPDs, SVOD services, home internet providers, mobile plans, smart TV operating systems, streaming devices, and connected home technologies.

The study provides critical insights into how consumers choose, bundle, retain, upgrade, downgrade, and cancel services, as well as the perks and value propositions that drive subscriptions and loyalty. It is an essential resource for telecom providers, mobile operators, platforms, OEMs, programmers, advertisers, and technology companies seeking to understand the rapidly evolving subscription economy.

CONTACT

For more information about the State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2026 report, visit: https://www.horowitzresearch.com/syndicated-research/state-of-media-subscriptions/. To purchase the report, schedule an interview with an analyst, or to request specific data, please contact Adriana Waterston: adrianaw@horowitzresearch.com.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C® RESEARCH

Horowitz Research helps content providers identify programming and advertising opportunities for their customers and potential customers to help drive acquisition and retention. We provide curated consumer research services to optimize your go-to-market strategies, inform programming decisions, and understand your target audiences’ needs, attitudes, and behaviors around media and tech consumption, subscriptions, and plans for the future. We also offer a suite of syndicated studies with the latest data on how the media industry is evolving. For more information, visit www.horowitzresearch.com

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