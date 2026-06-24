923rd Contracting Battalion welcomes a new commander

FORT RILEY, Kan. — The 923rd Contracting Battalion welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony June 5 at Fort Riley, when Lt. Col. Ryan Dittmer assumed command from Lt. Col. Kwame Agyemang.

Col. Kizzy Danser, commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, presided over the ceremony. The 923rd Contracting Battalion, aligned under the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, is a subordinate contracting organization within the Mission and Installation Contracting Command. The Soldiers and Civilians of the 923rd CBn and MICC-Fort Riley are responsible for providing continuous contracting solutions and operational contracting support to the 1st Infantry Division, the Fort Riley Garrison and a myriad of tenant units.

Danser said the change of command ceremony represented the seamless transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one leader to another. The timeless Army tradition reflects the confidence Army leaders place in those selected to lead Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians entrusted with service to the nation.

During the ceremony, Danser passed the battalion guidon from Agyemang to Dittmer, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility and marking the beginning of Dittmer’s tenure as commander of the 923rd Contracting Battalion and director of MICC Fort Riley.

Agyemang relinquished command after leading the battalion and serving as director of MICC Fort Riley since 2023. During his tenure, the organization executed approximately 1,350 contract actions valued at more than $300 million while supporting the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley Garrison and numerous Department of Defense partners. Danser credited Agyemang with strengthening operational contracting capabilities and developing a culture of excellence throughout the organization.

“Kwame understood that contracting is far more than awarding contracts—it is about enabling mission success,” Danser told ceremony attendees. “His strategic vision, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to customer support transformed MICC Riley into a trusted partner across Fort Riley and beyond.”

She also lauded his role in establishing an operational contract support integration capability and investing in workforce development.

“MICC Riley emerged as one of the Brigade’s top-performing organizations and a model for operational contracting excellence,” Danser said.

Agyemang thanked Danser and the MICC and Army Contracting Command leadership for the command opportunity during his remarks. Reflecting on his tenure, Agyemang praised the Soldiers and Army civilians of the battalion for their contributions to readiness and mission success.

“Contracting is a unique weapon system,” Agyemang said. “We do not measure our firepower in rounds fired, but in capability delivered.”

He noted that the battalion executed approximately 1,500 contract actions valued at more than $113 million while supporting deployments to Central Command and European Command areas of responsibility, National Training Center rotations, southern border operations and other critical missions.

“You turned complex requirements into rapid battlefield solutions under intense pressure,” Agyemang said. “You did it with absolute integrity, speed, and precision. It has been the absolute distinct honor of my career to serve as your commander.”

Later this summer, Agyemang will retire from active duty after over 28 years of dedicated federal service.

Turning to the incoming battalion commander, Danser welcomed Dittmer as extremely capable, citing his broad background in operational, engineering, training, leading and acquisition assignments. A 2007 undergraduate of the University of Kansas, Dittmer comes to the command from his most recent assignment as an observer controller and trainer at the Combined Arms Center in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He also holds a Master of Business of Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio

“Ryan brings an impressive blend of operational, engineering and acquisition experience that uniquely positions him to lead this outstanding organization,” Danser said.

During his brief remarks, Dittmer expressed gratitude to the brigade, the MICC and ACC commanders for the opportunity to command and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the installation and its warfighters.

“Sir and Ma’am, I will ensure to put forth my best effort, and to always complete our Contracting Support Mission,” Dittmer said.

He also addressed the battalion and MICC-Fort Riley workforce directly, expressing his eagerness to work alongside such accomplished professionals.

“To the Civilians, non-commissioned officers and officers, I am truly excited and honored to work with you as the battalion commander and director,” Dittmer said. “I look forward to supporting the Warfighter, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.”

About the MICC Headquartered atJoint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, theMission and Installation Contracting Commandcomprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of theArmy Contracting Commandand theArmy Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.