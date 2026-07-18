CENTCOM Finishes Latest Wave of Strikes Against Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. U.S. forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets.

CENTCOM continues to hold Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction while fully enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports.

More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.