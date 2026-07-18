USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep well motor

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii continues critical repairs to the deep well pump system that supplies water to Area North, completing a major milestone this week when crews replaced one of the motors powering the installation’s underground wells. The 4,000-pound, 450-horsepower motor had to be transported down a 1,150-foot access tunnel dug on a 30-degree slope to reach the pump house chamber. The confined workspace is located 575 feet underground. The descent is nearly identical in distance and average incline of Oahu’s popular Koko Head Trail, except this journey goes straight into the earth.

Completed and put into operation in October 1938, the historic subterranean facility features four drilled wells and one monitoring well. Down the access tunnel, two lower chambers house four deep well pumps operating at 2,000 gallons per minute, contributing to an average daily production of approximately 4 million gallons.

“The underground chamber where the pumps are housed is 575 feet underground,” said William Swoveland, water treatment plant operator. “The only way down there is to take the cart or walk the 1,048 steps. To put that into perspective, it is the same number of steps to get to the top of Koko Head Trail.”

Crews rely on a wire-guided cart system to shuttle personnel, tools and heavy equipment between the surface and the pump chamber. Without it, workers would have to climb the full 1,048-step staircase each trip — an exhausting requirement that would significantly slow repairs and limit the number of technicians who could safely access the site.

“What our teams are accomplishing underground is extraordinary,” said Deb Porter, director of public works for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “These motors are massive, heavy and the access is extremely challenging. Restoring this pump is a major step toward stabilizing the system and ensuring reliable water service for Soldiers, families and civilians in Area North.”

The water issues began July 9 when multiple pump motors failed due to age, heat and a fire in the plant’s electrical system. With only one pump functioning, the garrison implemented water conservation measures across Area North to preserve potable water and sanitation.

All barracks and residential areas continue to receive drinking water, and sanitation systems remain fully operational. Earlier this week, the garrison restored central air conditioning to roughly 4,000 Soldiers in water-cooled barracks after pump capacity improved.

Long-term solutions include relocating the deep well pumps from their current underground position to the surface and modernizing the treatment plant. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to complete that contracting project by fiscal year 2029 or 2030. Meanwhile, near-term efforts to replace all deep well pumps and motors are underway with support from the USACE Rapid Critical Infrastructure Team.