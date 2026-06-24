Kreun appointed to Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission

Senator Michael Kreun (R-Blaine) was appointed this week to the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission.

The commission is responsible for making recommendations to the governor regarding the appointment of the inspector general and conducting hearings to review the inspector general’s work. It will be comprised of two senators from each caucus and two House members appointed by each caucus.

The commission was created as part of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) legislation authored by Kreun and passed during the 2025 legislative session. The legislation was designed to combat fraud by establishing an Office of Inspector General in response to the numerous fraud cases that have occurred across Minnesota. The OIG will provide independent oversight of state agencies and work alongside law enforcement to help detect and prevent fraud before it occurs. The commission will oversee the OIG’s work to help ensure its impartiality, independence, and effectiveness.

“Getting the OIG bill across the finish line was a tough but rewarding process that represents an important step toward addressing and rooting out the fraud plaguing Minnesota,” said Kreun. “Minnesotans demanded accountability after seeing repeated failures to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse in state programs. The creation of an independent Office of Inspector General was a direct response to those concerns and will help restore trust in government. After two years of work on this legislation, I was proud to see it signed into law. I am confident the OIG will play a critical role in preventing future fraud, and I look forward to serving on the commission responsible for ensuring its independence and effectiveness.”