2026 Micro Grants are now open

Micro Grants are now open!

Micro Grants provide up to $500 of non-matching funds for artists and small organizations with Nebraska addresses, who are first-time applicants and have an annual budget below $30,000.

There are two designated tracks:

Artist Development- artists only: Focuses on enhancing an artist’s marketing, business, or creative skills through equipment purchases, training, and professional development.

Focuses on enhancing an artist’s marketing, business, or creative skills through equipment purchases, training, and professional development. Community Arts Projects- artists and organizations: Supports community-led arts projects that benefit the public, such as murals, artist panels, performances, and workshops.

Community Arts Projects must benefit the public.

Organizations must be first-time applicants to NAC.

Click here for more information.