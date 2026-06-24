Los Angeles Surgeon on Breast Augmentation Recovery Tips

Dr. Christine Petti, a board-certified plastic surgeon, outlines helpful tips for a smooth and successful breast augmentation recovery process.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery from breast surgery is a critical phase that can significantly influence both outcomes and overall patient experience. Dr. Christine Petti, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Los Angeles , explains that detailed recovery guidance can help patients feel more informed and prepared following breast augmentation surgery. Understanding what to expect, as well as how to support the body's natural healing process, can make a meaningful difference in both comfort and results.In the days immediately following surgery, patients should prioritize rest and give the body adequate time to begin healing. "The first week is really about allowing your body to do its job," says Dr. Petti. "Most patients are surprised by how manageable the discomfort is with proper medication, but rest should be non-negotiable during this stage." While some swelling, bruising, and temporary nipple numbness are normal side effects, these typically resolve within the first few weeks. Wearing a compression garment or a supportive recovery bra during this period can help minimize swelling and provide comfort as the tissues settle.One of the most important aspects of breast augmentation recovery is following activity restrictions carefully. Patients are generally advised to avoid strenuous exercise and any physical stimulation to the chest area for three to four weeks post-surgery, though light daily activities can often be resumed within the first week. Dr. Petti emphasizes a gradual approach. "Returning to normal routines too quickly is one of the most common mistakes patients make. Overdoing it early on can compromise the final result, so easing back into activity is key," she says. While this guidance is tailored to breast augmentation recovery, many of the same principles apply to related procedures like breast lift surgery and breast implant revision Proper incision care is another cornerstone of a smooth recovery following breast enhancement. Keeping incisions clean, following wound care instructions, and protecting the area from sun exposure can all contribute to minimal scarring over time. Supporting the healing process through healthy habits, such as staying well-hydrated, eating a nutrient-rich diet, avoiding smoking, and getting quality sleep, can also play a significant role in how efficiently the body recovers. "Healing happens from the inside out," Dr. Petti mentions. "Patients who take care of their overall health during recovery tend to see better, more timely results."Finally, attending all scheduled follow-up appointments is essential. These visits allow the surgical team to check healing progress, address any concerns early, and ensure that post-operative instructions are being followed correctly. “Follow-up appointments are an important part of the recovery process," says Dr. Petti. "They give a surgical team the opportunity to monitor healing and make sure patients are on the right track.”While many patients can benefit from the same recovery guidance and tips, it's important to note that healing is ultimately an individual process, as each person's body is unique. For this reason, patients considering breast augmentation are encouraged to consult with a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon to discuss what the recovery process may look like for their specific needs.About Christine Petti, MDDr. Christine Petti earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Drexel School of Medicine, where she also completed a five-year general surgery residency, graduating with the distinction of "Best Surgical Resident." She went on to complete additional training through an independent plastic surgery rotation at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and a specialized breast oncology rotation at the University of California, San Diego, before finishing her plastic surgery residency at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Dr. Petti is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). She regularly presents at professional society meetings and combined scientific and beauty industry conferences. Her work has earned widespread recognition, including being named one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek, appearing on the Castle Connolly Top Doctorslist, and being voted "Best Plastic Surgeon" by The Daily Breeze Reader's Poll of the South Bay of Los Angeles for 13 consecutive years. She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Societyand the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Petti is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Petti and her practice, please visit dr-petti.com, facebook.com/drpetti, or instagram.com/drchristinepetti/.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dr-petti.com/news-room/los-angeles-surgeon-on-breast-augmentation-recovery-tips/ ###Dr. Christine Petti23365 Hawthorne Blvd.Unit 102Torrance, CA 90505(310) 539-5888Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.