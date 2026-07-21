Rancho Del Rey Oral Surgeons Earn Yomi® Platinum Doctor of Excellence & Gold Center of Excellence

San Diego-based practice Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center was honored for advanced clinical achievement in robot-assisted dental implant surgery.

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center has announced it was named a YomiGold Center of Excellence and a YomiPlatinum Doctor of Excellence by Neocis, Inc., the maker of the Yomirobotic-assisted dental implant system. The dual distinction places the practice among a select group of providers nationwide recognized for advanced clinical expertise and mastery of robotic implant technology.As the only oral surgery practice in San Diego offering Yomi® robotic-assisted implant surgery , Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center has built its reputation on bringing the latest in precision technology to patients seeking dental implant care, including options like same-day implants for qualified candidates.The YomiCenters and Doctors of Excellence program recognizes practices and clinicians achieving superior levels of clinical performance with the Yomisystem across three tiers: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. To qualify for Center of Excellence status, a practice must have a designated Robotic Coordinator or Robotic Director overseeing a robotics program built on Yomi's clinical best practices. Gold-level centers must also perform a minimum of 150 Yomi-guided implants annually. For individual doctors, Platinum status requires performing at least 150 implants per year with the Yomisystem, along with demonstrated mastery of the technology through autonomous procedures, cases completed with 50 percent or more performed without onsite support from Neocis"Achieving both the Center and Doctor of Excellence designations reflects the level of experience and commitment our team brings to every implant case," said Dr. Jason Gile. "With personalized care and advanced techniques, our goal is to help patients regain a strong, natural-looking smile with the confidence that comes from precision technology."Yomiis the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental implant surgery. The platform combines digital treatment planning through Neocis's YomiPlan™ software with real-time, intraoperative robotic guidance, helping surgeons achieve the planned position, angle, and depth for each implant throughout the procedure. Since its commercial launch in 2016, Yomihas assisted in the placement of tens of thousands of implants at practices across the country, with clinicians citing improvements in surgical accuracy, minimally invasive treatment options, and faster patient recovery.Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center uses Yomifor dental implant placement and bone grafting procedures, offering patients options ranging from single-tooth implants to full-arch restorations such as All-on-4 and All-on-6.About Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery CenterFor over three decades, Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center has served the Chula Vista and greater San Diego community under the leadership of board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons Jason B. Gile, DDS, MD, and Richard Mowry, DMD. Founded in 1988, the practice has built a longstanding reputation on clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Today, Drs. Gile and Mowry offer a full range of surgical services, including wisdom teeth extraction, dental implants, orthognathic surgery, and bone grafting, along with advanced technologies like the Yomirobotic system. Both doctors are available for interview upon request.To learn more about Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center, please visit rdroralsurgery.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rdroralsurgery.com/practice-news/rancho-del-rey-oral-surgeons-earn-yomi-platinum-doctor-of-excellence-gold-center-of-excellence/ ###Rancho Del Rey Oral & Facial Surgery Center1040 Tierra Del Rey #109Chula Vista, CA 91910(619) 421-2322Rosemont Media

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