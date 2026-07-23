NYC Plastic Surgeon Honored Among 'Top Aesthetic Gurus in America' by The Hollywood Reporter

Dr. Ira Savetsky, an award-winning aesthetic plastic surgeon, was highlighted among the “49 Best Cosmetic Doctors in America” by The Hollywood Reporter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ira L. Savetsky, a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon in NYC , was recently honored among "The 49 Best Cosmetic Doctors and Aesthetic Gurus in America" in the July 2026 issue of The Hollywood Reporter (THR). The article sought to highlight the most prominent plastic surgeons, dermatologists, dentists, and aestheticians trusted by Hollywood to deliver natural-looking, undetectable results. Recently named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctorand distinguished among New York’s Super Doctors, Dr. Savetsky’s feature in THR’s “The New Face of Hollywood” issue provides insight into the quality of his natural-looking results in breast, body, and facial plastic surgery.In the publication, Dr. Savetsky discussed his preference for advanced facial fat transfer techniques over traditional dermal fillers, noting the potential for swelling associated with filler use around the eyes. He detailed his approach of introducing micro fat and nano fat into the treatment site(s) to improve skin quality, explaining that nano fat can be particularly effective for addressing crepiness and dark circles. Dr. Savetsky shed light on the benefits of utilizing nano fat during lower blepharoplasty procedures and further explains that micro fat can be particularly adept in enhancing facial volume given recent trends in achieving weight loss through GLP-1 medications. “Fat is softer than fillers and can make a facelift look better for a longer period of time,” he comments.Known for his work in facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, breast surgery, and eyelid surgery, Dr. Savetsky’s use of modern and innovative techniques has contributed to his subtle yet powerful outcomes. His inclusion in the article emphasizes Hollywood's broader shift towards refined, "effortless preservation" over more dramatic cosmetic interventions.About Ira Savetsky, MDDr. Ira Savetsky is a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon in New York City providing the full range of face, breast, and body procedures. Featured in prominent media publications such as NewBeauty, Us, and The New York Post, Dr. Savetsky is known for his focus on highly refined, conservative techniques and has been recognized among some of the most elite aesthetic providers in NYC as the “King of Quiet Luxury.” An editorial board member of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the top academic journal in the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Savetsky also belongs to The Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Dr. Savetsky is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit irasavetskymd.com or follow @drirasavetsky on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.irasavetskymd.com/practice-news/nyc-plastic-surgeon-honored-among-top-aesthetic-gurus-in-america-by-the-hollywood-reporter/ ###Ira Savetsky, MD737 Park Ave, Suite #1CNew York, New York 10021(212) 300-9863Rosemont Media

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