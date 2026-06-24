Henderson County man faces insurance fraud, forgery charges

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Ian Victor Eisnaugle, 41, of 156 Long John Drive, Hendersonville. Eisnaugle was charged with insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and common law forgery, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Eisnaugle of defrauding Auto-Owners Insurance Co. by submitting fraudulent housing invoices for the claim.

According to the arrest warrant, Eisnaugle obtained $43,096.84 from Auto-Owners Insurance by knowingly submitting a false written statement and forging rental invoices for a residence he was not living in at the time of the claim.

Eisnaugle was arrested on June 16 and given a $25,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.