Mecklenburg County insurance brokers face insurance fraud, related charges

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrests of Johnnisha Kierra Albert, 28, and Regina Renee King, 32, both of 13964 Castle Nook Drive, Charlotte. Albert is charged with two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. King is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of attempting to obtain property by false pretense. All the charges are felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Albert, an insurance broker, of submitting 17 false life insurance applications to Corebridge Direct Insurance Services Inc. and Gerber Life Insurance Co. Albert obtained $43,454.21 in commissions from these false applications, according to the arrest warrant.

King, also an insurance broker, is accused of submitting five false life insurance applications to United of Omaha Life Insurance Co. to obtain commission payments.

Both Albert and King were arrested on July 15 by Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Albert was given a $25,000 secured bond, while King was given a $25,000 unsecured bond. This is an ongoing investigation.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.